Rory McIlroy Has the Last Laugh as Justin Thomas Publicly Regrets Not Following His Advice

Rory McIlroy saw it coming before a single shot was played. A week at Bay Hill proved him right, and Justin Thomas walked away with a 79-79. Now the 2x major champion arrives at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday, carrying both a reset game and a public admission. When asked to reflect on both weeks, Thomas did not hold back.

“Yeah, I don’t recommend starting your season at Bay Hill. I can’t stress that enough. I really don’t recommend it, but as I said before, the tournament last week, it’s just kind of the way that it fell on the schedule. ” Justin Thomas also added, “My game felt good. I just really struggled mentally, like honestly being in that moment and playing in competition, and I feel like I’m playing well and just kind of trusting everything.”

Bay Hill is one of the toughest courses on the PGA Tour because it punishes even the smallest mistakes. The course features thick Bermuda rough, fast and firm greens, and water hazards on nine holes. And the 7,400-yard, par-72 course requires players to hit long, accurate drives and handle many approach shots from 200 yards or more. The 18th hole is the hardest part of the challenge. The par-4 hole requires players to steer clear of water from the tee, then execute a precise approach shot into a well-protected green.

JT’s words carried extra weight because McIlroy had already said something remarkably similar, but Thomas went ahead anyway and finished dead last, calling the entire experience humiliating.

“I saw J.T. a few weeks ago, and he said that this will be his first start. I said, ‘Oof, that’s probably not the best place to come back to after six months off,'” McIlroy said.

McIlroy’s concern was understandable given the backdrop. Thomas was returning from a microdiscectomy on his lower back performed last fall, meaning Bay Hill was his first competitive action in six months.

JT was also clear-eyed about the root cause of those struggles. He said the issues were mostly mental, describing what he called sensory overload from readjusting to the competition pace, five-hour concentration blocks, and finding a rhythm after the longest layoff of his career. Over the weekend, he resisted the urge to tear apart his swing work and instead focused on the mental reset.

That reset was clearly visible in R1 of the PLAYERS Championship.

He opened with three consecutive birdies, had two bogeys around the turn, sat through a weather delay caused by rain that hit TPC Sawgrass in the early afternoon, and then closed with three birdies in his final five holes. He finished four shots clear of playing partner Scottie Scheffler and sat just one behind first-round leader Maverick McNealy. Part of what makes Sawgrass work for Thomas is how naturally the course fits his game. He said the layout rewards the shot-shaping and distance management that suit him most.

“It’s just a place; like visually, it just fits my eye,” he explained. “There are a lot of trees; I feel like I can work things off of that I just don’t even need to go out there, and I can envision them.”

The 32-year-old also noted that the rough is healthy and the greens are showing unusual browning for March, calling it a fantastic championship test. That comfort level has produced results here before. In 2021, Thomas went 64-68 over the weekend in difficult conditions to claim his first PLAYERS title. Last year, he produced a stunning 16-shot swing from round one to round two. With the Masters now less than four weeks away, Thursday’s 68 was precisely the kind of signal he needed to send to the field and to himself.

Justin Thomas bounced back. Meanwhile, McIlroy, the man who saw it coming, now faces the same problem!

Rory McIlroy can’t escape the rust he warned Justin Thomas about

At TPC Sawgrass, everyone recognized the irony. McIlroy, the man who warned Thomas about returning too soon from a back injury, found himself in a similar spot on Thursday, shooting a two-over 74 as he returned from a back problem.

The World No. 2 had only hit around 30 shots in his Wednesday prep session before rain changed Thursday’s conditions entirely. He called it a game-time decision whether to play at all, and while his back held up physically, the rust was impossible to hide, particularly in his short game around the greens.

The short game struggles proved costly. McIlroy duffed a chip on the second hole, ran another 12 feet past the hole on the fourth, and dropped shots on the fifth and eleventh holes as well. His lone birdie came from a fairway bunker on six, where he spun an approach to within a foot, a moment of brilliance surrounded by scrambling.

“Just felt unbelievably rusty out there,” McIlroy admitted after the round.

He sits seven shots off the lead heading into Friday, which means the man who advised Justin Thomas to ease back carefully now needs his own version of that 11-shot turnaround to stay in contention at The PLAYERS.