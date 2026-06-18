Rory McIlroy Incident Ignites Fury After Female Fan Picks Up His Golf Ball at U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy, is one of the biggest stars in the history of golf. So, if a fan happens to come across one of his golf balls, the temptation to keep it as a souvenir is understandable. But when it is amid a major, most fans refrain from doing that to maintain the integrity of the event. However, one fan didn’t. When the Northern Irishman hit a shot on the 4th hole, it landed next to a lady, who picked it up, prompting viewers to question basic golf etiquette.

“In the fescue off the tee and then… Rory’s in trouble on 4,” the US Open’s official X handle posted.

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This triggered Rule 9.6, which is for a ball lifted or moved by outside influence. Under this rule, the golfer incurs no penalty, but the ball must be replaced at the original spot. Either the person who moved the ball or the professional golfer can replace it.

However, there’s no information yet on whether the fan put the ball back or had it replaced. Either way, McIlroy ultimately played from the spot where his ball originally came to rest. He responded in style, hitting a wedge and then draining an 18-foot putt to save par. Just one hole later, he made eagle to move into the solo lead.

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While it is rare to see fans pick up golf balls, this is not an isolated event.

During the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, for example, a fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. The crowd around immediately started to yell back, after which the fan threw the ball. In fact, in the Mcllory case, too, if you listen to the 40-second clip making the rounds of the incident, you can hear a collective “NO” in the background right when the fan was about to pick the ball.

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Another incident occurred at the 2022 Amundi Evian Championship. There, a fan picked up Nelly Korda’s ball, and an official standing nearby yelled at her and asked her to put it back where she had picked it up!

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This US Open 2026 incident comes at a time when Rory McIlroy’s relationship with fans is taking a hit. Besides the Ryder Cup abuse last year, the Northern Irishman also confronted a fan at the PGA Championship 2026. The fan was doing the USA chant, and McIlroy asked him to “shut the f*ck up.”

In instances where a fan moves the ball, tournament officials have discretion to eject spectators. Regardless of whether that was the case, fans on social media had already reached their verdict.

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Golf fans demand punishment for lifting Rory McIlroy’s ball

While fans had a lot to say, one of them called for the harshest possible punishment. “Agreed – immediate ejection and lifetime ban!” the X user wrote. Although it may seem an extreme suggestion, the golf world has seen similar penalties, and one of them occurred this year. Earlier in 2026, YouTuber Jack Doherty received a lifetime ban from all PGA Tour events. He didn’t exactly pick a ball, but his actions also disrupted the game. He paid a spectator to shout during Mackenzie Hughes’ backswing at the WM Phoenix Open.

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Golfweek’s Cameron Jourdan also shared his views. “Kick people out who pick up golf balls at majors. I truly don’t understand why anyone’s first instinct would be to pick up a golf ball,” he said. Echoing similar feelings, another user said, “Kick the woman out for picking it up.”

Although Jourdan is questioning the move, there are many instances where fans take golf balls. Besides the examples mentioned above, one spectator picked up Phil Mickelson’s ball while it was still in play during the final round of the PGA Championship 2021. Similarly, another fan mistakenly walked away with Bryson DeChambeau’s ball at the TOUR Championship that same year.

Some fans also leaned on sarcasm to convey their thoughts. “I’m at a golf tournament and a ball just landed next to me. I know, I’ll pick it up. 🙄😂,” said one, while the other wrote, “And a stupid bird picked it up.”

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The comment mocked the fan, and many others shared the view. They saw a baffling lack of awareness. These remarks also hint at many instances where birds actually affect the play. One bizarre incident occurred at the 1998 Players Championship when a bird picked up Brad Fabel’s ball and dropped it into the water.

Many viewers believed the spectator’s actions crossed a line. This was regardless of whether the incident affected Rory McIlroy’s play.