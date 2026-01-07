Rory McIlroy Issued Early Warning Over Crucial Improvement Needed Before 2026 Season

Essentials Inside The Story Rory McIlroy reaches the summit in 2025, but a flaw in his game sparks a new conversation heading into 2026

Analysts dive into the numbers and uncover one specific area that could decide whether his dominance continues or stalls

With a carefully mapped 2026 schedule and unfinished business in his swing, the next chapter feels far from settled

Rory McIlroy’s 2025 season delivered a Masters win and career Grand Slam completion. Still, analysts spotted weaknesses that could limit him in 2026. His driving and putting stayed elite, but iron play at mid-range distances might be the issue. At least that’s what analysts are saying.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On this episode of The Smylie Show, Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme broke down Rory’s game heading into 2026. Kaufman spotted the weakness everyone missed. McIlroy’s driver stayed elite. His putter ranked ninth in strokes gained. Around the greens, he scrambled like a top-15 player in both 2024 and 2025. But his irons told a different story.

“I think when you look at completing the Grand Slam and having a good start to the season, you think, wow, Rory McIlroy, of course, he’s going to have a down year after playing so well the year prior. I actually think he can improve on this past season,” Kaufman said. “I thought he drove it better in twenty-four. Now, twenty-five, he kind of got in the middle of the season, driving it a little funky iron game, got a little off, which at times he tends to do. It always appears that he gets underneath it. It’s kind of fighting either an overturn with his irons.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And his numbers support that. Kaufman talked about the data and identified McIlroy’s biggest flaw. The PGA Tour divides approach shots into groups based on their distance, such as 101–125, 125–150, 150–175, and so on. Rory hit most of his iron strokes with a nine, eight, or seven iron from 150 to 175 yards: three par threes and two par fives. He was 143rd in that range on tour.

Kaufman continued: “His driver sets up his entire game. Everybody knows it. But when you really dive into the data, as long as he is at the top of the driving distance, he’s going to remain competitive because of how good of a driver of the golf ball he is. Now, these are all nitpicky things I’m mentioning. I’m finding certain parts of his game that he can work on. But really, it’s his driver. That’s unbelievable. His putter is incredible.”

Imago 250413 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland after the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2025 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1010 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters jubel *** 250413 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland after the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2025 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1010 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters jubel PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB250413PA268

The assessment is clear. Rory McIlroy’s strength makes up for some of his flaws, but not all of them. If he can fix his iron play, no one can stop him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Official PGA Tour data backs up Hulme’s observations. In 2025, McIlroy was second in strokes gained off the tee and second overall in total strokes gained. In 2025, McIlroy was second in strokes gained off the tee and second overall in total strokes gained, a place reserved for the best. His short game stayed solid, ranking ninth in putting and 15th in scrambling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Other analysts see it too. Back in February 2025, when he won his 27th PGA Tour title at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brandel Chamblee echoed similar concerns. He noted McIlroy’s iron consistency in pressure situations hasn’t matched his peak years. The technical ability is there, but execution under pressure wavers. And there’s more.

Paul McGinley, former Ryder Cup captain, added another angle. He saw Rory’s energy and focus dip during big moments in 2025, particularly early in major weeks. The mental side matters as much as technique.

Both observations connect to the same issue: small improvements in approach play could unlock bigger results. And Rory McIlroy must work on it because his 2026 season is quite busy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy’s 2026 schedule

Rory McIlroy’s 2026 calendar includes planned gaps between events. In mid-January, he starts with back-to-back tournaments in Dubai. In February, he plays at Pebble Beach. Then there are four big tournaments: The Masters in April, the PGA Championship in May, the U.S. Open in June, and The Open Championship in July. It’s a plan for reaching your peak four times while still giving yourself time to heal between golf’s biggest events.

And he is quite happy about the PGA Tour 2026. He added that golf picks up speed from January to March, and a good start keeps the season going. The green jacket holder likes the order of the majors, starting with The Masters, the PGA Championship, and the U.S. Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

The World No. 2 admitted he had more work to do, but said most events are on the East Coast, which makes travel easier. Less travel between countries implies better recovery and a sharper focus.

Rory McIlroy said the design would be popular with fans. Strong early performances by top players kept the tour going. Players can better handle demands and stay competitive through majors and signature tournaments since the events are geographically concentrated.

McIlroy integrates his competitive goals with his physical planning by ensuring his schedule aligns with key global and PGA Tour engagements. It’s a grown-up plan that focuses on optimal performance during important tournaments while keeping fans interested in big events.