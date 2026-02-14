Rory McIlroy Itching to Pull Off Big Feat Before Jack Nicklaus Gets Even ‘Older’

Rory McIlroy has achieved a lot on the PGA Tour circuit. Becoming the world number 1 and then finishing his career Grand Slam felt like a full circle for the Northern Irish star. But there is one big problem with champions. They are never satisfied with success. Thus, despite having a decorated golf career, McIlroy still has some unfulfilled dreams involving Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

“There’s places I haven’t won that I would love to, St. Andrews being one of them. Riviera next week would be another. Muirfield. I mean, Riviera and Muirfield Village are two, but more so because of, I mean, they’re wonderful golf courses, but who hosts the events as well. You know, Tiger and Jack,” McIlroy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am said.

He further added, “It would be nice to win both those tournaments while both those guys are alive and kicking. Got a few more years left for hopefully Tiger’s event. Jack’s obviously a little bit older. Yeah, those are two.”

Currently, McIlroy is playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Tied for T17, the current world No. 2 will surely look to move up the leaderboard and clinch a victory. Coming in as the defending champion, McIlroy had some pleasant memories at the AT&T Pebble Beach ProAm. Often cited as the ‘Cathedral of Golf,’ the Northern Irish star pointed out how he is trying to replicate his form from last year.

Reuters Golf – 150th Open Championship – St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 11, 2022 Team Woods’ Lee Trevino of the U.S. reacts after making a shot during the Celebration of Champions four hole tournament as Team Woods’ Tiger Woods of the U.S., Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy of Team Woods and former golfer Jack Nicklaus react REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

And when asked about the places where he wanted to win, the 36-year-old immediately had a couple of answers ready. One among them was the Muirfield Village Golf Club, home of The Memorial Tournament, which was hosted by Sir Jack Nicklaus. The other one was the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, hosted by Tiger Woods.

The Northern Irish star also confessed how he missed out on winning in front of the great Arnold Daniel Palmer. While McIlroy did win the Arnold Palmer Invitational back on March 18, 2018, it was too late. Palmer left his earthly abode two years back, on September 25, 2016.

Thus, the world number 2 wants to make sure that he doesn’t have the same regret as Nicklaus and Woods. Meanwhile, as McIlroy looks to impress Woods, the duo has already taken an impressive step by recently partnering with the NFL.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports wins NFL flag football partnership deal

Rory McIlroy joined hands with Tiger Woods and Mike McCarley to officially start TMRW Sports in August 2024. The company’s inaugural project, the tech-infused indoor golf league TGL, began its first season in January 2025. Now, as TGL shines in its second season, McIlroy and Woods have taken another step forward with their sports venture.

Flag football, which is referred to as the safer variant of American football, will reportedly be a part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The NFL is funding the deal with $32 million.

USA Today via Reuters Credit: Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

Amid this, an update is making waves in the golf realm, as it reads, “NEW — TMRW Sports Group, which owns TGL and was co-founded by Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy, has been selected by the NFL to run the league’s flag football endeavors.”

Several bidders were waiting to crack the deal. However, TMRW won the NFL bid to be an operational partner for the pro flag football game.

NFL Chief Spokesman Brian McCarthy shared, “We’ve made a tremendous amount of progress in one year, and the league is moving forward.”

Adding to this, they also made another major announcement recently. Alongside TGL, Woods and team have promised to kickstart WTGL, a women’s tech golf league. While an exact timeline has not yet been announced, a 2026-2027 winter launch is expected.