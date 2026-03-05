Rory McIlroy & Jon Rahm’s Feud Reaches Boiling Point as LIV Golf Sends Strong Message

As it appears, the growing tension between Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm is indeed becoming a topic of the golf town. It all began as a disagreement over the DP World Tour’s terms for LIV Golf players. But now it has evolved into a public back-and-forth that shows little sign of cooling down. Just a day ago, McIlroy suggested Rahm likely had little desire to travel for an upcoming LIV stop in South Africa. But within a few hours, the Saudi-backed league shared an update that has calmly placed Rahm against the Northern Irish golfer.

“Everything I know about South African fans tells me that it’s going to be rowdy like here. They know how to have fun, which makes it a lot more fun for us. I can’t wait. I’ve seen some pictures of the course. It’s beautiful. I’ve seen some pictures of how the build-out is going to be. So there’s definitely one hole that I know is going to be kind of like a party hole here,” said Rahm in a press meet enthusiastically promoting the meet.

Alongside downplaying concerns about Rahm’s Ryder Cup future, he also tried to analyze his emotions and enthusiasm for LIV Golf’s first-ever tournament on the African continent.

“I’m sure Jon doesn’t want to go to South Africa next week [for LIV Golf], but he’s going there,” is what McIlroy felt.

Rahm further praised the electric atmosphere of the Club at Steyn City, Midrand/Johannesburg, South Africa, and stated, “Honestly, you have to think of a LIV event, a little bit less like a golf tournament. It’s a much more lively crowd. I know you’re watching golf, and the music is going, people are having fun. It’s definitely a lot more enjoyable. And even if you don’t play golf, you’re definitely going to have a really good time and a lot of points. I recommend going for any money.”

Earlier this week, McIlroy openly questioned Rahm’s frustration with the DP World Tour’s proposed resolution. On one hand, Rahm clearly stated his take against the conditions posed by the tour. On the other hand, McIlroy shared his opinion on how a Ryder Cup win matters way more than individual demands.

Rory even compared the terms offered to LIV golfers to the conditions Brooks Koepka had to align to get reinstated to the PGA Tour. He further mentioned how the other eight LIV golfers had agreed to the terms.

“So again, there’s a reason that eight of the nine took it, because they probably think the same thing, and one guy thinks a little differently, and that’s a shame,” said McIlroy.

Amid this fiasco, the captain for Team Europe for the upcoming 2027 Ryder Cup has just been announced. And Rory McIlroy shared his unfiltered thoughts on the same.

Rory McIlroy backs Luke Donald’s return as Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup future remains uncertain

Luke Donald has already led Team Europe to two back-to-back victories in the Ryder Cup against Team USA. Now, yet again, for the third consecutive time, he has been announced as the captain. And as Donald would look forward to etching a history by defending the title at Adare Manor in Ireland, McIlroy has opened up about his thoughts on the matter.

“I think it’s obviously a huge advantage for the European team to have that continuity and that consistency. There’s not one player or one person behind the scenes that helps with Ryder Cup Europe that isn’t thrilled that Luke agreed to come back and do it again”, said the five-time Major champion.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren The Open Championship – First Round July 20, 2023 Hoylake, England, GBR Rory McIlroy left and Jon Rahm look on during the first round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Liverpool. Hoylake Royal Liverpool ENGLAND GBR, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKylexTeradax 20230720_ojr_st3_339

However, as Rahm’s future in the Ryder Cup still remains uncertain, the nominated Captain has shared his stance on the issue.

Looking forward to a resolution, Luke Donald added, “I think every time I’ve been captain, there’s always challenges to overcome. It’s never a smooth road. There’s always bumps in the road. Obviously, my plan and my hope is that Jon is available for that team. I’ll have to have that conversation soon and see where his head is.”

While Donald is ready to face the challenges and prepare for a win, Rahm has blamed the DP World Tour for extorting athletes through hefty fines. Adding to that, he blamed the tour for trying to ‘dictate’ their schedule in the sport. Now, as the debacle continues, fans would wait for an update on Jon Rahm’s future in the 2027 Ryder Cup.