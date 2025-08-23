Rory McIlroy Just Confirmed What We’re All Thinking About Jon Rahm

Heading into the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago, Jon Rahm sparked hope among fans that he’d play at Bethpage Black. He revealed that Luke Donald, the European Ryder Cup captain, had been reaching out to him. “He [Donald] has been texting me like he has been texting quite a few other players that are on that list of the possibility of getting picked.” He hasn’t said anything since, but a recent update regarding the Ryder Cup suggests he might still be in the game.

Currently playing at the 2025 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy shared an update regarding the development within the European team. “Luke is over in Europe right now, and he’s at the Belfry and he’s with a few of the guys there that maybe have a chance to get those last couple of spots on the team. I’d say he’s focused more on that side of things right now,” McIlroy begins.

The 2025 Betfred British Masters, the ongoing event at Belfry, serves as the final opportunity for Ryder Cup hopefuls to clinch a spot, and that’s why Donald’s there. “But the dialogue has been good. It’s nice that it looks like the team is going to be pretty much the same. We have this group chat from Rome that’s still going two years on. But it’s been good. Everyone is in good spirits, and obviously everyone is excited for what’s to come in a few weeks at Bethpage,” McIlroy adds next.

Does Rome spark any memories? Jon Rahm was a total game-changer in Europe’s win there in 2023. He went undefeated in his four matches, banking three points toward that 16.5-11.5 victory. Currently, Rahm is 23rd in the Ryder Cup rankings with only 582.39 points. On the other hand, in the European Ryder Cup mix, heavy hitters like McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre, and Tyrrell Hatton are locks. No second thoughts needed.

Meanwhile, Rahm’s Ryder Cup situation is a bit messy because LIV golfers don’t rack up points outside the majors. That means Rahm’s counting on Donald to pick him as one of his six wild-card picks for the 12-man team. The other six spots go to the top six on the European points list.

Though Rahm is aware of his chances in the Ryder Cup, he did mention early this season, “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but I can tell you my plan is to be on that team at Bethpage.” At Bethpage Black, Europe’s aiming to snag a win on U.S. soil for the first time since 2012. With that in mind, Luke Donald picking Rahm’s a pretty solid bet. On the other hand, a few other European Ryder Cup hopefuls face fewer chances for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Luke Donald pulls the brakes on Sergio Garcia’s Ryder Cup hope

Luke Donald’s got Sergio Garcia‘s Ryder Cup legacy on his mind as he shapes Team Europe for Bethpage at Belfry. Donald praised Garcia’s iconic status in the competition: Garcia’s got the highest points total in Ryder Cup history with 28.5 points from 45 matches (25-13-7 record). He’s been on the winning side six times in his 10 appearances, and he made his debut at just 19 in 1999, still the youngest Ryder Cupper ever.

But despite Garcia’s legendary Ryder Cup resume, Donald questions if his current form is up to par for a captain’s pick. In his last 13 events, Garcia’s only managed 3 top-10 finishes. And right now, Garcia’s sitting at 140th in the Ryder Cup rankings with just 48.50 points. Donald talked about Garcia’s prospects at the 2025 Betfred British Masters press conference. “Yeah, I’ve had many conversations with Sergio… Sergio’s form since Augusta, he said it at the PGA, even if he gave me a pick, I probably wouldn’t take it. I’m not playing well enough.”

Donald’s prioritizing current performance over past glories here. He did note Garcia’s results had “improved a little bit,” but “what he brings in terms of his Ryder Cup pedigree is one thing, but his form would need to show a little bit more improvement, especially this following week.”

So Donald hasn’t ruled Garcia out of the Ryder Cup outright, but without a big jump in form, even a legend like Garcia might be on the outside looking in for Team Europe’s squad heading to Bethpage. Regardless of the ongoing conversations, it will be interesting to see if either of these Spianrd pros makes it to Bethpage next month.