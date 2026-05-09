Rory McIlroy Lands in Hot Waters Over His Sly Dig at Bryson DeChambeau & LIV Golf Pros

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Fans and the internet disagree with Rory McIlroy

One fan wrote, “Says the guy that gets to pick & choose what tournaments he plays in. Tells the PGA Tour what he is & isn’t going to do. Gets appearance fees for playing tournaments outside the PGA Tour. Can take a month off to camp out at Augusta & practice every day leading up to the Masters.”

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Another fan questioned the same issue more directly, “Why does he play fewer and fewer PGA Tour events then?”

McIlroy skipped back-to-back signature events, the RBC Heritage and the Cadillac Championship. He has the liberty to do that, given his status, but for any other player, playing in a signature event is a big opportunity that they cannot miss. As per reports, McIlroy practiced for a month at Augusta before the Masters, and if he had other commitments, he surey wouldn’t be able to do that.

McIlroy has already addressed that criticism without backing away from his stance. Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, he explained that players are required to meet minimum event commitments but otherwise remain free to structure their schedules. He uses the flexibility very deliberately, but critics argue that it complicates his larger point that choosing not to play PGA Tour golf “says something” about a player.

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Several fans also pointed toward LIV Golf’s financial impact on the sport. One comment read, “He should be thanking the LIV boys for doubling purses on tour.”

That argument is difficult to completely dismiss. When LIV Golf launched in 2022 and began offering massive signing bonuses, the PGA Tour responded by dramatically increasing prize money across its schedule. Signature events rose to $20 million purses, The Players Championship climbed to $25 million, and the Tour Championship now sits at $40 million. Before LIV’s arrival, most PGA Tour purses were below $10 million.

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The Tour’s overall payout reportedly increased by more than $140 million between 2022 and 2023 alone. McIlroy himself has previously acknowledged that LIV’s emergence forced the PGA Tour to react financially.

Another fan framed the debate differently: “LIV players made generational wealth with a cushy schedule and minimal effort. Now LIV players are viewed as ‘second tier’. Meanwhile, on the PGA, handfuls of players wash out with barely a dime and no TV coverage.”

The comment reflects a broader reality about the financial gap between the two leagues. LIV’s purses—originally $20 million per event and reportedly increasing to $30 million in 2026- are distributed across just 48 players, with guaranteed payouts regardless of finishing position.

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One comment brought up another complication in McIlroy’s argument: “Isn’t it more like they aren’t allowed to play on the TOUR? Rahm said previously that he’d like to still play a few meaningful tournaments on the PGA Tour, but he’s banned.”

That criticism adds another layer to the discussion. Jon Rahm has repeatedly suggested that he would still like to compete in select PGA Tour events. He recently resolved his dispute with the DP World Tour by paying outstanding fines, restoring his eligibility for Ryder Cup qualification.

For Rahm and others tied to LIV contracts, the “choice” McIlroy described is not entirely theirs to make. That distinction is why many fans believe the conversation is more complicated than simply choosing where to play golf.