Rory McIlroy Makes Big Business Project Announcement Amid PGA Tour Off-Season

While Rory McIlroy had a great year playing, now, off the course, too, he is having a good one. In his downtime since his PGA Tour and DPWT seasons are done, he is making some lucrative deals for his TGL team, Boston Common Golf, paying attention to a better fan experience before the second season starts.

VENU has partnered with Rory McIlroy’s team. A Boston Common Golf Celebrity Tee Party was held on November 21, where VENU participated as a sponsor of the event. The event had an interesting ‘fireside chat’ with global singer-songwriters and Boston Common Golf investors Noah Kahan and Niall Horan. The Boston Common Golf has consistently integrated music into its brand and fan strategy, with Kahan and Horan’s help. This has introduced the team to new audiences.

Now, this partnership aims to redefine how modern audiences engage and align, with a shared focus on innovation. It will also focus on fan engagement for the next generation while redefining how the mass perceives and experience entertainment. To celebrate the occasion, Niall Horan gifted a custom guitar, while McIlroy gave a signed custom pin flag to VENU representatives. Senior management of BCG and VENU had remarkable words to share.

“VENU has built an impressive reputation for creating dynamic, immersive entertainment experiences that bring people together. Their approach aligns perfectly with our belief that fan engagement extends beyond the competition itself. Music and hospitality are powerful ways to welcome new fans into the game and deepen their connection to it,” said Boston Common Golf CEO Mark Lev.

“At VENU, our mission has always been to create remarkable experiences, and Boston Common Golf shares that same passion for connecting with fans in meaningful ways,” said J.W. Roth, Founder and CEO of VENU. “They’re a next-generation organization that isn’t afraid to do things differently, and it’s rare and frankly exciting to find a partner whose vision runs parallel to our own. Together, we’re blending the energy of music, culture, and sport in a way fans haven’t experienced before, and that’s truly something special.”

With things looking bright for Boston Common Golf this new season, fans will be eager to see how the partnership pans out for them and what kind of changes they will see when they go to catch BCG’s matches at the arena. Meanwhile, this was not the first major business deal Rory McIlroy had this year.

Rory McIlroy has a sharp business mind.

Right after securing the win in the Masters at the beginning of the season, Rory McIlroy partnered with TPG Sports. Through Symphony Ventures, McIlroy looked forward to investing in various sports companies, and TPG’s assets of $200 billion would help the Northern Irish golfer to leverage the fund. Symphony Ventures is a firm that McIlroy cofounded back in 2019. And since then, he has been eyeing growing his business by investing in sports companies.

Sharing his thoughts with the New York Times, he shared, “We were talking about what’s the next step for us. The timing was right. Sport is undergoing a big transformation. There is a lot of investment going into the sports world and trying to make it more professional and trying to bring it into the 21st century.”

McIlroy’s investments in the business world are not new. He’s invested in numerous sports ventures, such as mini-golf brand Puttery, tournament software Golf Genius, ticket platform TickPick, health tech company Whoop, and F1 team Alpine.