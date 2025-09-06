Rory McIlroy Makes Fan Burst Into Tears After ‘Frustrating’ Round With Unexpected Act

Rory McIlroy has struggled with ups and downs in his form, even with the wave of supporters following him. But after the first round, he pointed out the struggle with the fans around. However, despite the battle in the first round and the frustration in the third, McIlroy hasn’t let his fans take a hit from it.

Just before his revelation about frustration, he had done his best to make it a memorable event for the fans who were cheering for her. McIlroy stopped and threw his game ball towards a young female supporter. The fan who was standing with a marker to have his sign, but got the match ball instead. What better could she expect? Well, the emotions she expressed shared an excellent feeling for her. As the cameraman panned towards the fan, she was in tears, hugging her parents for the sweet gesture by the golfer. The video shared by DP World Tour with the caption, “It’s the little things @McIlroyRory💚#AmgenIrishOpen.” The Northern Irishman has been doing these sweet gestures for a long time now. He started acknowledging the young fans with gifts. First, he gave the ball during the 2014 BMW Championship; now, after a decade of struggle, he is still following the same path. However, fans thought the golfer was having a great day with his third round of 68. But in reality, it wasn’t.

McIlroy, after the sweet gesture, went in for the post-round interview, where he shared his dissatisfaction. For his round, he said, “Yeah, as I was walking off the 18th green, I said to Harry, this is probably the most frustrating 4-under par round of golf I’ve played in a while. I had plenty of chances. It got gusty at the end. I felt like I gave myself a lot of chances, hit some good putts that didn’t go in. Had a nice one that sort of dropped at 14. I feel like all day I was just trying to keep myself in close position to the leads. I feel like I could be a couple of shots better, but overall still in a decent position going into tomorrow.”

Despite the second bogey-free round, the golfer could only card four birdies. As shared, he had a few chances to increase birdies and close the lead. However, he failed and is now four strokes behind the French professional Adrian Saddier. He is placed fourth with just 18 holes to go. With strong chances of winning the home championship, the golfer has already shared his hope, among the few to win it.

Rory McIlroy’s strong hope for wins and creating history

With the final round to come, the golfer was asked about his hopes of clinching the title. Responding to that, in confidence, McIlroy said, “I do, yeah. I just need to see a couple of putts drop early on. I gave myself chances early on and didn’t quite convert. Yeah, if I can get off to a fast start tomorrow and put a little bit of pressure on the guys behind, hopefully I’ll be at the back nine in contention.” McIlroy did this in the second round as he started off with a birdie and then continued to add a total of six birdies. That was his best round recorded, with a score of 66.

Now, with strong chances and confidence, the golfer will create history if he wins. In the past, there were only two Northern Irishmen who had won the Irish Open. First was Fred Daly in 1946, and then Rory McIlroy in 2016. But if he clinches it again, he will be the only golfer to win it twice. He will join Harry Bradshaw with two wins as an Irish player.

Earlier, when addressing the fans, he said, "It's something quite close to my heart, to win the Irish Open, to win your National Open, you don't get many opportunities to do that." Now the opportunity is not just to win, but to create history at his doorstep.