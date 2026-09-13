Rory McIlroy Makes Feelings Clear About Donald Trump’s Chaotic Air Force Voyage at $6M Event

Rory McIlroy is used to distractions on a golf course. He has dealt with loud crowds, bad weather and slow play before. But playing while Air Force One flew low over the course was something completely different. After his third round at the Irish Open, McIlroy spoke to BBC Sport NI about the unusual moment. He was asked what it was like playing during President Donald Trump’s visit to Doonbeg, with helicopters and aircraft flying around the course. McIlroy admitted it was not something golfers normally see during a round.

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“Yeah, I mean, quite the, I guess not the experience we’re used to in a way. I think it’s Air Force One’s maiden voyage, I think. That was pretty cool, cool to sort of see all that going on. I was trying to avoid making doubles at that point, so I was trying to concentrate on my own stuff as well.” MclIroy said.

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Rory McIlroy was wrong about one detail. The new Air Force One, which was gifted to the U.S. by Qatar, had already made its first flight on July 1, 2026, when Trump traveled to North Dakota. But there was no doubt that seeing the aircraft fly over the course was still a special sight for McIlroy.

The most interesting part of his answer was his comment about trying to avoid making double bogeys. While he enjoyed watching the spectacle, he still had to keep his mind on his golf. The unusual scene came during a tournament that was already unlike any normal DP World Tour event. Trump traveled to Ireland on September 12 and visited Dublin before heading to County Clare. He then visited Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, the course he owns and the venue for this year’s Irish Open.

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That meant the defending champion and the rest of the field were playing at a course owned by the sitting U.S. president while he was visiting during the tournament. Trump’s visit also brought a major security operation. Irish police planned more than 10,000 12-hour shifts across the weekend. Spectators had to go through airport-style security checks, while a special helipad was built near the course for Marine One.

Play was also briefly stopped when Trump arrived. Rory McIlroy had already warned before the tournament that Trump’s visit could cause some problems and make the week different from a normal event. But it was one thing to expect the disruption and another to experience it while playing. For McIlroy, the timing could not have been more unusual. He was trying to stay focused on his score while one of the world’s most famous aircraft flew over the course.

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There was plenty at stake, too. The Irish Open has a $6 million purse, with $1.02 million going to the winner. McIlroy was also looking for his third Irish Open title after winning the event in 2025. His week had not been perfect.

He started with a tough 69 in the first round on Thursday. Strong winds made conditions difficult, and the round took around six hours to finish. Play continued into Friday morning. McIlroy ended the round four shots behind Joaquín Niemann, who led with a 5-under 65. Round 2 on Friday was also a 69, but the weather was much calmer. This time, his putting caused the biggest problems. McIlroy three-putted from just 4 feet on the 18th hole for a bogey. He then missed a 20-inch putt for par. After the round, he admitted, “I just didn’t have it on the greens. I really struggled to read them.”

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That left Rory McIlroy nine shots behind Shane Lowry, who shot a course-record 62 to take a three-shot lead. Saturday brought McIlroy’s worst round of the week. Two early double bogeys quickly hurt his chances of winning a third Irish Open title. He finished with a 74, leaving him 2-over for the tournament and tied for 50th.

His difficult third round came as Air Force One flew low over the course during McIlroy’s round, and Lowry, meanwhile, continued to build his lead. He shot a 5-under 65 and moved to 16-under after 54 holes, four shots clear at the top heading into Sunday’s final round.

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This is not the first time McIlroy has experienced the huge security operation that comes with a presidential visit to a golf course. Back in February 2017, McIlroy played a round with Trump at Trump International in West Palm Beach. After the round, he described the experience as surreal. He said, “To go there and see 30 Secret Service and 30 cops and snipers in the trees, it’s just, I mean, it was just a surreal experience for me to see something like that.” McIlroy faced a lot of criticism for playing with Trump at the time. He later defended his decision, saying, “Whether you respect the person who holds that position or not, you respect the office that he holds.”

So, while Air Force One flying overhead was “pretty cool” for McIlroy, he still had a job to do. The moment summed up a strange Irish Open perfectly. McIlroy could enjoy the spectacle for a moment, but he still had to focus on his golf and try to avoid letting the unusual scenes around him affect his score.