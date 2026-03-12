Rory McIlroy Makes Feelings Clear as CEO Brian Rolapp Announces 6 Drastic Themes That Can Change PGA Tour Forever

The PGA Tour, as fans know it, is officially on the clock, with a two-year deadline for a radical overhaul. Former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy weighed in on the changes, and he seems to be on board with Rolapp.

When Rolapp was appointed as the CEO in June last year, McIlroy saw it as a really positive thing for the PGA Tour. He was appreciative of what Rolap had done with the NFL over the past two decades and looked forward to him bringing a similar experience to the American golf scene. So, it’s only fair that McIlroy is eager to see the new side of the PGA Tour in the coming years.

The PGA Tour is planning a series of changes, with many set to roll out in 2028. The idea is to boost Tour earnings and create a competitive, fan-friendly model. The six changes are:

A Streamlined Schedule: Introduction of an elevated series of events, featuring top players and higher purses, which includes major championships, the Players Championship, and the FedExCup Playoffs. The main playing window would run from late January through early September. Increased Field Consistency: A move away from limited-field, no-cut events, with a preference for larger fields (roughly 120 players) with a cut. A “Big” Opening to the Season: Launching the season with a high-profile, marquee event at an iconic venue on the West Coast in late January. Promotion and Relegation System: Implementing a merit-based, two-track system where Implementing a merit-based, two-track system where players can earn their way into the elevated “first track” events based on performance in the “second track” of tournaments. Expansion into Major Markets: Targeting top US media markets such as New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Boston to increase fan engagement. Enhanced Postseason Format: Exploring the integration of match play, potentially for the Tour Championship or throughout the playoffs, to create a “win-or-go-home” climax.

Rory McIlroy asks for calm on the 14th during Friday morning Foursomes at the 2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, USA. 26/09/2025

Most of these changes seem likely to create more opportunities within the PGA Tour, which is why it’s hard to imagine someone like McIlroy opposing. However, golf traditionalists may see things differently.

PGA Tour’s proposed changes are met with criticisms

If we look at the reactions from people like 2x major champion Curtis Strange and 7x PGA Tour winner Peter Jacobsen, it’s clear that not everyone shares the same enthusiasm as Rory McIlroy.

“You can have an elevated event. But a cut, it’s part of the fabric of the Tour. It’s making longstanding events into a feeder tour to the other Signature Events.”

Strange believes some of the proposed changes risk altering the very identity of the Tour. Moreover, it could undermine the structure that has defined the Tour for decades.

“It’s a huge gamble trying to remake the PGA Tour,” Jacobsen added.

And honestly, it’s hard to completely dismiss those concerns. For instance, scheduling doesn’t just affect players but can also impact the communities that host these tournaments. A PGA Tour event often brings significant economic activity to a region, and many tournaments are closely tied to local charities. The events in Hawaii are a good example. Much of the money generated there goes directly into charitable causes in the area, which is why it was such a big deal when The Sentry was cancelled.

Still, as McIlroy has suggested, bigger changes rarely happen overnight. It usually takes time to bring everyone along. The hope is that these proposed adjustments will help push the PGA Tour forward while still preserving what golf stands for.