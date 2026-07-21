Rory McIlroy Makes Feelings Clear as PGA Tour Hands Massive Blow to LIV Golf With New Asian Tour Deal

Rory McIlroy has rarely shied away from speaking his mind about the PGA Tour’s future. While he was skeptical of Brian Rolapp’s proposed two-tier competitive model to be implemented in 2028, reportedly comparing it to a ‘glorified Korn Ferry Tour,’ conversations with Tour officials eventually changed his view. This time, the four-time major champion has endorsed another crucial move on the PGA Tour: an immediate partnership with the DP World Tour and the Asian Tour. While the deal will strengthen traditional alliances, it mounts fresh pressure on the LIV Golf league.

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“Positive news and great to see respective tours working together for the good of international golf,” Rory McIlroy tweeted after the DP World Tour’s official post confirmed the deal on X.

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The timing is also notable. His appreciation comes a day after a heartbreaking finish at the Open Championship, where he tied for 40th place. Shortly after the round, he spoke to reporters, announcing he’d be taking a break from the game because of a lack of excitement for the current PGA Tour grind and to spend time with his daughter, Poppy. His next start is not expected until next month’s FedEx St. Jude Championship. However, none of that has stopped him from chiming in on the news.

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The three traditional tours have expanded their strategic alliance with this new partnership, which will run through at least 2029, and it is effective immediately. It aims to create new pathways for leading Asian Tour members to earn DP World Tour status. It also aims to expand commercial and playing opportunities for players and will start in 2027.

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The alliance will also award cards from the Asian Tour’s Order of Merit to both the DP World Tour and Europe’s secondary Hotel Planner Tour. Players who climb on the DP World Tour can compete for one of the 10 PGA Tour cards annually through their Strategic Alliance.

The deal will expand international opportunities for PGA Tour players. They have vocally expressed enthusiasm about it. But it also comes as a direct jab at LIV Golf. The Asian Tour had partnered with LIV a year before the league’s official launch. It led LIV to invest $300 million in the Asian Tour to create the famous International Series, a set of marquee $2 million events that fed LIV’s promotion system. That five-year alliance, however, ended, and the Asian Tour CEO and commissioner is clear why he doesn’t want to extend the deal.

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“We feel the time is now right to collaborate with DP World Tour and PGA Tour to enhance the Asian Tour for our members, fans and partners,” Cho Minn Thant said. “Six years ago, it was right for us to do a partnership with LIV Golf, but given the circumstances now, we’ve had to look at other options.”

Golf Digest reported the deal caught LIV Golf and CEO Scott O’Neal completely off guard. The decision to partner with the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour reportedly was made during the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. LIV wasn’t informed until the day before the announcement went public.

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Further, the news comes a day after Canadian-based Mobii Systems Group reportedly sued LIV Golf in U.S. District Court in Miami, alleging LIV owes $1.13 million to the company that supplies the league’s “Any Shot, Any Time” technology during the LIV broadcasts.

It comes as an added shock, as LIV Golf pitched investment proposals to 8-10 Asian Tour investors. Now the deal also leaves the players in growing uncertainty about their future.