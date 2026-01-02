Rory McIlroy Makes Feelings Clear on Bryson DeChambeau’s PGA Tour Return: ‘Have Lost…’

LIV Golf is going through a tumultuous situation at the moment. While the Saudi-backed league is looking to adapt a more traditional approach, things are looking pretty gloomy. While Brooks Koepka has already announced his departure, the likes of Bryson DeChambeau might soon follow suit. However, with the likes of Koepka trying to come back to the PGA Tour, the questions of their suspensions are looming large. But surprisingly, Rory McIlroy is not at all in favor of the golfers getting punished. Speaking on the Overlap podcast, which premiered on January 2, 2026, McIlroy had some pretty interesting ideas to share.

Delving into the hot topic with Gary Neville, the current world number 2, pointed out how things have changed in recent times. The Northern Irish golfer stated why exactly the likes of Koepka and DeChambeau must not be penalized by the PGA. “I think they’ve already paid their consequence. They’ve made the money but they’ve paid their consequence in terms of the reputation and some of the things they’ve lost by going over there,” said McIlroy. Surely, while McIlroy does have a valid point, he knows that he does not take the final call in the PGA.

This is a developing story…