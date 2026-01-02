brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

Rory McIlroy Makes Feelings Clear on Bryson DeChambeau’s PGA Tour Return: ‘Have Lost…’

ByDisita Sikdar

Jan 2, 2026 | 10:34 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

Rory McIlroy Makes Feelings Clear on Bryson DeChambeau’s PGA Tour Return: ‘Have Lost…’

ByDisita Sikdar

Jan 2, 2026 | 10:34 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

LIV Golf is going through a tumultuous situation at the moment. While the Saudi-backed league is looking to adapt a more traditional approach, things are looking pretty gloomy. While Brooks Koepka has already announced his departure, the likes of Bryson DeChambeau might soon follow suit. However, with the likes of Koepka trying to come back to the PGA Tour, the questions of their suspensions are looming large. But surprisingly, Rory McIlroy is not at all in favor of the golfers getting punished. Speaking on the Overlap podcast, which premiered on January 2, 2026, McIlroy had some pretty interesting ideas to share. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Delving into the hot topic with Gary Neville, the current world number 2, pointed out how things have changed in recent times. The Northern Irish golfer stated why exactly the likes of Koepka and DeChambeau must not be penalized by the PGA. “I think they’ve already paid their consequence. They’ve made the money but they’ve paid their consequence in terms of the reputation and some of the things they’ve lost by going over there,” said McIlroy. Surely, while McIlroy does have a valid point, he knows that he does not take the final call in the PGA.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved