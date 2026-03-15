Rory McIlroy Makes Honest Admission About Hating TPC Sawgrass & His Argument Is Valid

Rory McIlroy once compared Pete Dye’s courses to beer, saying you might not like them when you’re young, but eventually you can’t imagine playing anywhere else. For him, that change at TPC Sawgrass took 10 years, 2 missed cuts, and a calendar change he says mattered more than most people think. He didn’t just have a hard time at Sawgrass; he almost gave up on expecting anything from it.

“My first few experiences around TPC Sawgrass were awful. Hated the golf course. Cursed Pete Dye every single time I played it.”

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On the Fried Egg Golf podcast, McIlroy was asked about the significance of winning The Players twice. He started his answer 17 years in the past.

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This was not just McIlroy being modest. His record at Sawgrass before 2019 supports what he said: missed cut in 2015, T25 in 2014, T40 in 2013, and no strong finishes from 2010 to 2012. The course exposed his weaknesses. His usual strengths, distance, aggression, and attacking play did not work at Sawgrass. Pete Dye designed the course to challenge those traits. McIlroy needed years to adjust.

The turning point was not only about McIlroy’s mindset. The PGA Tour moved The Players from May to March, and that change was more important than many realized.

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“I finally started to figure it out. I think the move from May back to March helped me tremendously as well. The slightly softer conditions… play into my hands. But you still have to be strategic in your game plan around there.”

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The March overseed changes the course. It plays softer, slower, and longer. Players who can carry the ball far and stop it quickly have the advantage. McIlroy, with his 320-yard average off the tee, fits that exactly. The calendar change did not give him the win, but it did make the course better suit his strengths.

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That shift led to McIlroy’s 2019 win at 16-under, one ahead of Jim Furyk. He closed with birdies on 15 and 16 after a bogey on 14. Six years later, he won again at 12-under, this time after a rain delay and a three-hole playoff against J.J. Spaun. His 336-yard drive on 16 set up a birdie and ended the contest when Spaun found the water on 17. McIlroy is now the first European to win The Players twice, joining names like Jack Nicklaus and Fred Couples.

“All of the best, most relevant players in the world in history have pretty much won The Players.”

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He is right. The list of winners is long, and McIlroy’s name is there twice. That matters more than just the number.

“If you asked me from ’09 through like 2012 if I thought I’d ever win there, I would have said absolutely not.”

That is what both trophies represent. It is not about the birdies or the prize money. For McIlroy, the real achievement is figuring out a course that once looked impossible.

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“I think that I’m proudest of just figuring out that golf course a little bit more.”

He is not the only top player who needed years to figure out this course. That context matters when looking at his two trophies.

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Rory McIlroy is not the first to curse Pete Dye’s Sawgrass

When The Players Championship moved to TPC Sawgrass in 1982, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer both missed the cut and called the course unfair. Pete Dye built a course that punished instinct and rewarded discipline. The island, 17th, the rough, and the visual tricks made mistakes costly. Power alone was not enough then, and it is not enough now.

Justin Thomas missed the cut in his first appearance in 2016. He did not contend for several years. In 2021, after more than five years of learning the course, he won from start to finish. Rickie Fowler also struggled early, finishing T68 in 2011. He only won in 2015 after changing his approach and playing with more control, making five birdies on the 17th that week.

Fred Couples won at Sawgrass in his first try in 1982. He won again in 1996, fourteen years later. On average, repeat winners here wait more than a decade between titles. Sawgrass does not reward impatience. The course forces players to learn, and it does not make that process any easier for anyone.

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This is why McIlroy says The Players grows in stature every year. TPC Sawgrass is familiar to fans, who know every hole before the players do. McIlroy argues that The Players has a stronger identity than any other non-major, because the course never changes and the challenge never gets easier.

The hardest-to-win courses often matter the most. For McIlroy, Sawgrass has given him that reward twice.