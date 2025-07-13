Rory McIlroy Makes Honest Revelation About His ‘Frustration’ Level After Losing at Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy returned to the course at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open with one goal: find his form again before heading into The Open Championship. After taking time off since the Travelers Championship, the world No. 2 looked refreshed and locked in.

Rory McIlroy came close to clinching the Genesis Scottish Open, but a final-round 68 wasn’t enough to hold off Chris Gotterup, who stormed ahead with a 66 to win by two shots. The missed title also meant missing out on a $1.575 million payday, but McIlroy didn’t seem bothered much.

“No frustration, really. I’m really happy with where everything is. Looking forward to getting to Portrush tonight and getting out on to the golf course early tomorrow and just turning my attention to that.” Rory said during an interview after the final round. He’s not dwelling on the loss. Instead, he’s taking the result in stride and shifting his full focus to The Open. After struggling with form post-Masters and even admitting he had lost motivation, he tied up 47th at the PGA championship, and the most surprising finish was his RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut. So yeah, this week in Scotland felt like a reset. The familiar challenge of European links golf seems to have helped him rediscover his confidence, piece by piece. McIlroy could feel the improvement with every round at the Scottish Open.

McIlroy’s performance throughout the week reflected steady growth, and he knew it.”I feel like my game got a little better each and every day. I controlled my ball flight, some of the iron shots I hit, especially today, sort of the 5-iron into 12 after Chris hit it in close.” He said something clearly visible in his play. From controlling his ball flight in breezy conditions to dialing in his iron shots, McIlroy looked increasingly sharp as the rounds progressed. A standout moment came on the 12th hole on Sunday, where he responded to pressure by hitting a crisp 5-iron after Gotterup stuck it close. Even when trouble showed up, like being stuck behind a tree on the 11th, he found a way to save par with a clutch third shot.

And his confidence wasn’t just about one or two moments, but it was about the bigger picture. Iron play was great. I feel like I did enough good things off the tee. Everything is in a really good spot and I’m happy with how my game progressed as the week went on.” he added as he felt his overall tee-to-green game held up well, especially his iron play, which has often been a strong part of his arsenal when he’s at his best. It wasn’t a perfect week, but it was a productive one.

While Rory seemed unfazed by missing out on the win, another player who finished tied for second was in a very different headspace. For him, this wasn’t just a tune-up before a major; it was a huge opportunity.

Breakthrough Week for Marco Penge

All eyes were on McIlroy and Gotterup, but Marco Penge quietly delivered one of the most important performances of his career. Finishing tied for second alongside McIlroy, he posted rounds of 65, 67, 69, and 66 to finish at 13-under. Penge claimed a career-best finish in a co-sanctioned DP World and PGA Tour event. Ranked outside the top 250 in the world heading into the week, this finish is set to boost both his confidence and his Official World Golf Ranking.

The result also secures a significant payday, earning $985,500 holding 2nd position. For Penge, who has battled through European circuits without status on the PGA Tour, this runner-up finish puts him on the radar in a way few other performances could. It’s a turning point that could reshape his 2025 season and his long-term trajectory.

As Gotterup celebrates the biggest win of his career, both McIlroy and Penge walk away with momentum—one eyeing redemption at Portrush, the other eyeing a new chapter altogether.