Rory McIlroy Might Offend Close Friend Shane Lowry With His ‘Favorite’ Ryder Cup Partner Reveal

Some Ryder Cup pairings become folklore, like Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter’s fiery 2012 Medinah run that electrified Europe. Partnerships carry weight, shaping momentum in foursomes and four-ball battles. Now, as Team Europe gears up for 2025, McIlroy reveals his “favorite” Ryder Cup partner.

Recently, the PGA Tour had an interesting session with the players of the TOUR Championship. Each golfer left a question for players who will be next in the interview. First, the baton was on McIlroy’s corner, and he asked Ludvig Aberg, “How does it feel to be the most handsome player on the PGA Tour?” The question left the 25-year-old flattered and thankful for being considered the most handsome.

But further in the video, Tommy Fleetwood got the chance to leave a question for Rory. The English golfer, initially, did not know what to ask, but once it was stated that Rory’s next, he took some time and asked, “If he has a favorite partner he has ever played in the Ryder Cup.” He ended his question laughing, as he had been among the partners of the Northern Irishman.

Similar to Fleetwood’s reaction, McIlroy also laughed out loud after hearing the question. But he chose his favorite over someone who was different from his usual Zurich Classic partner. He answered, “Well, seeing Tommy and I being unbeaten playing together in the Ryder Cup. I am going to say Tommy Fleetwood.” Surprisingly, the Northern Irishman has preferred to play with Shane Lowry when it comes to team participation. The Irish duo has played twice in the 2024 and 2025 Zurich Classic. They bagged a win in their first season in 2024. Speaking for which, Lowry has praised the experience, saying, “coolest experience.”

Why does this answer come as a surprise? Well, McIlroy and Lowry’s bond runs deep, sharing more than just a fairway. They’ve been close friends since their junior golf days in Ireland, and now reside in the same Florida neighborhood. The duo has also succeeded quite many times, most notably their Zurich Classic victory. Their bond has only deepened over time—McIlroy has praised Lowry as a role model for his balanced lifestyle, while Lowry admitted that he feels protective of McIlroy when the scrutiny gets intense.

But for McIlroy, when it comes to results, past affiliations may not give him the edge that he is looking for career-wise. In 2021, the Irish duo featured together in the foursome format of the Ryder Cup, but the result was not in their favor. They lost to Tony Finau and Harris English by 4 & 3. On the other hand, the partnership with English professional, Fleetwood, has been fruitful for him.

The duo teamed up in the 2023 Ryder Cup against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. In fact, they won the round with a 2 & 1 score. Later the next day, the duo was seen together against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Though the team has changed, the result was the same as they defeated the American duo by 2 & 1. Rory McIlroy, being a time winner, has been among the most successful players for the European team.

Well, not far behind, Fleetwood has also showcased his great caliber since 2018. He paired with Francesco Molinari and became the first pairing to win all four of their matches in 2018. Later in 2020, he struggled as his performance recorded 0-1-2, and the US Team clinched the title. Then, in 2023, the pair of Fleetwood Mac won two matches. Interestingly, on both occasions of Fleetwood’s impressive performance, the European team has won the Ryder Cup.

The partnership, apart from the glorious victory, also turned the dream into reality for Fleetwood, and the team found its new name.

The dream run of Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy at the Ryder Cup

The 2023 Ryder Cup’s historic run of the two Europeans got themselves a new name, which is “Fleetwood Mac.” The moniker was a combination of their last names, which resonated with fans and media. But apart from the celebration, Fleetwood’s joy was doubled as his dream came to reality. After the performance, when he was questioned about the feeling, Fleetwood shared, “Obviously, playing with Rory is a dream for anybody, and I was the one that got to do that this morning.”

Rory McIlroy is one of the greatest European Ryder Cup players. He has bagged five wins in his career, including the 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2023. Notably, in the last edition, he earned the most points scored with 4 points in 5 matches. Not just this, but his exceptional career performance is also a key factor in being so widely loved and acknowledged in the golf community. Out of the many players who dream of playing with the Irishman, Fleetwood has earned it in the 2023 edition.

But soon after that, he shared assurance of seeing them again at Bethpage. In an interview after their win, he said, “But if we’re both there at Bethpage, I’m pretty sure you’ll see us teaming up again.” Well, it will be interesting to see if the duo will play together this year or not. But with the past performance and preferences of the two, is it more likely to happen? What do you think about it? Share with us in the comments below.