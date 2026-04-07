Rory McIlroy Narrates ‘Weird’ Encounter at Augusta National That He Never Wants to Face Again

Rory McIlroy has spent years chasing a seat at one of golf’s most exclusive tables. Now, as he prepares to host the Champions Dinner at Augusta National Golf Club, he’s finally on the inside. Yet, the memory of what it felt like to stand just outside still lingers. Speaking ahead of the practice rounds at the 2026 Masters, the Northern Irishman pulled back the curtain on a moment he’d rather forget.

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Last year, Rory McIlroy was supposed to dine with his good friend Justin Rose at Augusta National Golf Club, whom he would go on to beat in a playoff for the 2025 Masters Tournament, along with a few other members. Reflecting on that night, McIlroy said he was unsure about where to go as he drove down Magnolia Lane. Once he pulled into the Founders Circle, adjacent to the clubhouse, his initial reaction was to park the car and hand the keys to the valet, like he always did.

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However, when he saw people sitting in groups by the upstairs veranda, which is just a stone’s throw away from the library room, where the prestigious Champions Dinner is held, he knew that the party was in full swing. He realized that he was not part of the exclusive group and did not get out of the car. Instead, he quietly redirected himself toward the player parking area, accepting the longer walk to avoid drawing attention.

“Then at that specific moment, the champions were having their cocktails out on the balcony. I’m like I don’t want to valet, get out, they’re going to see me and it’s going to be weird. So I had this really awkward moment with it all last year. Yeah, thankfully that was the last time that I needed to do that.”

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He doesn’t want to relive that moment, and he won’t have to now that he has won. Since the Masters Champions Dinner invites all past champions, he will always remain inside the club from here on.

Ben Hogan started the tradition in 1952. Following his Masters win in 1951, he proposed inviting all past winners and throwing them a party. Participants of the inaugural dinner were Horton Smith, Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, Henry Picard, Jimmy Demaret, Craig Wood, Claude Harmon, Sam Snead, and Ben Hogan.

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After his 2025 win, Rory McIlroy will experience it for the first time this year. However, the same win also brought questions.

“What do I do from now onwards? What motivates me? What gets me going? What do I still want to achieve in the game? I think that’s the story,” McIlroy said.

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As the defending champion, he certainly has perks and is also the host for this year’s dinner. And he has selected a feast that has garnered widespread praise.

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The golf world praises Rory McIlroy’s menu

The 2025 Masters winner has selectively chosen some of the finest dishes for the menu. The key features include yellowfin tuna carpaccio from Le Bernardin, wagyu filet mignon with traditional Irish champ, and sticky toffee pudding for dessert.

However, what caught the attention of many was the collection of wine. He is going for a blend of vintage and modern drinks, which includes the 2015 Salon “S,” Brut, Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, Champagne, the 2022 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet, Puligny-Montrachet, Burgundy, the 1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Pauillac, Bordeaux, and the 1989 Chateau d’Yquem, Sauternes, Bordeaux.

Even veterans like Ben Crenshaw, who will attend the Champions Dinner, said that they can’t wait to taste the wine collection. He even warned McIlroy that it would hurt his pocket. The vintage collections, especially, can cost him thousands. However, it’s a price he is willing to pay to experience his first Masters Champions Dinner night.

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Fans, too, have praised Rory McIlroy and his choices. They praised his menu over Scottie Scheffler’s, who hosted last year’s event.

From a menu that reflects both personal taste and prestige to a wine list that has already drawn admiration, Rory McIlroy’s first Champions Dinner marks his full arrival inside Augusta’s most exclusive circle.