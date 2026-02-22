Rory McIlroy Net Worth in 2026: PGA Tour Star’s Endorsements, Career Earnings and More Explored

Rory McIlroy turned professional in 2007, at just 18. He then played on the European Tour for 3 years before making his mark on the PGA Tour. His journey continued, and in 2024, Forbes put him among the ten highest-paid athletes, with earnings of $83 million. In 2025, he achieved his lifelong dream and became a Grand Slam winner after winning at Augusta. As he plays in 2026 with a winner’s mindset, let us explore his net worth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy’s net worth in 2026

As per reports, Rory McIlroy’s net worth is expected to be between $170 million and $200 million by the start of 2026.

Around 2016, his estimated net worth was around $80–90 million. This was mostly due to big wins, FedEx Cup bonuses, and endorsement deals he got during his early years when he was at his best. By 2018, continued high-level performances and commercial visibility raised estimates to about $110 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rise didn’t stop in 2020 due to COVID-19. Even though there were fewer events, industry estimates still put his sponsorship income at $125-$135 million, showing how steady it is. From 2021 to 2023, the financial landscape changed again as PGA Tour purses and bonus pools grew, which helped raise his estimated wealth to between $150 and $165 million.

As of 2026, his diversified income model, which includes prize money, global endorsements, and equity-based investments, supports the $170–$200 million projection.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Endorsements: The deals that drive the number

Endorsements are still the biggest source of Rory McIlroy’s wealth, but his financial profile now goes far beyond just sponsorship income. In 2024 alone, Forbes said he made $83 million, $45 million of which came from endorsements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Genesis Scottish Open 2025 Rory McIlroy NIR during an interview in the media centre during the Pro-Am of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland. 09/07/2025. Picture: Thos Caffrey / Golffile All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx XDigi XNewsfile/golffile.ie

The long-term Nike deal he signed in 2017 is still his biggest business deal. It’s said to be worth about $200 million over ten years. That partnership, along with a big equipment deal with TaylorMade, makes up the core of his sponsorship portfolio. He also has long-term relationships with Omega, Workday, and Optum, which makes him more appealing as a reliable global ambassador than as a short-term marketing figure.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMRW Sports, the company he co-founded with Tiger Woods and media executive Mike McCarley, is a big part of his income outside of golf. The venture’s main project is TGL, a tech-driven indoor team golf league developed in collaboration with the PGA Tour. Its goal is to combine simulator-based play with live competition and reach younger audiences.

TGL started in 2025 and has since grown its business, including partnerships with broadcasters and plans for a women’s edition (WTGL) to start in the 2026–27 cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, he expanded his investment activities further by teaming up with the private equity firm TPG to launch TPG Sports, a dedicated investment platform focused on opportunities in the global sports industry.

He has also invested in performance- and technology-focused companies like Whoop, Hyperice, and Golf+ through his own company, Symphony Ventures. This aligns his portfolio with sectors that drive innovation and improve elite athletic performance.

These businesses show that McIlroy is purposefully changing how he makes money. Endorsements still bring in the most money each year, but equity stakes in leagues, media companies, and sports-focused investment funds are becoming more and more important to his long-term wealth-building plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy’s life off the course

McIlroy’s life away from golf matches the scale of what he has earned. He bought a waterfront mansion in Jupiter, Florida, from fellow golfer Ernie Els for about $22 million. The property has a private dock, a pool, and a training facility. He has also owned homes in California, Northern Ireland, and NY.

His car collection is also elite. The collection includes a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with a 6.3-liter V12 engine, a Ferrari F430 he got from Ian Poulter, a Lamborghini Aventador capable of 217 mph, a BMW i8 hybrid, and a Range Rover Sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 2026 just starting for McIlroy, do you think he will emerge as a winner on the American and European tours?