Rory Mcllroy Opens Up About Moment of ‘Disbelief’ to Amanda Balionis Before Masters Triumph

There are moments in sport that are not about the score. They are about everything that leads to the win. Rory McIlroy has just won the Masters for the second consecutive year. Moments before he tapped in the final putt, he crouched, as if “almost in disbelief,” as CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis described. At that moment, he shook his head and looked up towards the back of the green.

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And when asked in a post-round conversation with Balionis, he revealed what was going through his mind in that exact moment.

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“I backed off, and then I looked up to the back of the green, and I saw Erica and Poppy and my mom and dad,” he said. “I got a little bit emotional because my mom and dad weren’t here last year, and it was so good to have them here. And then just for all of us to be here together to do it again. Yeah, just surreal.”

McIlroy now has six major victories to his name, but only twice has the player’s mother seen him win live. The first occasion was twelve years ago when he won the Open at Hoylake.

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Last year, Rory McIlroy completed his career Grand Slam at Augusta after a long 17-year wait. His parents weren’t there to witness the moment and watched from their home in Northern Ireland. He later shared that he had to convince them to attend the 2026 Masters, since they had initially planned to stay away because of a superstition – believing that the only reason he won the 2025 Masters was that they weren’t present.

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That superstition was broken as the Northern Irish star became the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters titles, joining the ranks of greats like Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods. Still and all, winning his sixth major on Sunday was not easy, but the support of his friends and family helped him get through it.

“I caught myself on the golf course a couple of times thinking about them, and I was like, ‘No, not yet, not yet,’ ” McIlroy said.

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The pressure largely stemmed from Justin Rose, whose charge up the leaderboard raised the level of tension. And this year was equally nerve-wracking. With Rose playing like a dream in the first nine holes, hitting five birdies, he took a two-stroke lead and seemed destined to frustrate McIlroy once again at the same tournament where he lost to him the previous year.

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In the end, though,

This conversation once again made clear what Rory McIlroy has said time and again: his family has been at the center of his journey. In many ways, the 2026 Masters felt like that full circle coming together.

Rory McIlroy’s Family Remains at the Heart of His Journey

Rory McIlroy’s mother, Rosie McIlroy, was seen arriving at Augusta carrying a handbag printed with newspaper reports from his 2025 win – a small moment, but one that showed how much his success means to them.

Both parents have also had their share of struggles, working extra hours to support their son’s career. Gerry Mcllroy worked an estimated hundred hours a week during Rory’s childhood, taking on cleaning jobs at a sports club in the morning, bartending at Holywood Golf Club in the afternoon, and returning for bar work in the evenings. Rosie, too, worked night shifts at a 3M factory in Bangor.

Rory then turned professional at 18, and he understood what those sacrifices meant. Over the years, he has repeatedly acknowledged the same. At Sunday’s Green Jacket ceremony, he again said, “Mom and Dad, I owe everything to you. You are the most wonderful parents. And if I can be half the parent to Poppy as you were to me, then I know I’ve done a good job.”

Rory McIlroy’s strong support system also includes his wife, Erica, and daughter, Poppy, who were both seen at Augusta for his second green jacket win. In preparation for the 2026 Masters, McIlroy had skipped several PGA Tour events to better focus on his training. He enjoyed a beautiful routine, making day trips to Augusta after dropping Poppy off at school and returning home for dinner.

When asked what brought him the most joy from golf in the past year, McIlroy shared in an interview: “I’d say watching my daughter grow up. Poppy is like a mini Erica. It’s like living with both of them, which is great most of the time.”

The bond between father and daughter is truly endearing. Before the 2025 Masters, Poppy once asked him why he was leaving for a golf lesson. When he explained, she responded with a delightful childlike insight: “But Dada, you already know how to play golf!” And McIlroy later described this as the best piece of advice he had received in three years.

Poppy also made an appearance at the Par 3 contest during the 2026 Masters, where she made a memorable 25-foot downhill putt while her father watched. During his victory speech after winning in 2025, McIlroy emphasised to Poppy the importance of never giving up on her dreams.

Now, while McIlroy has achieved what many spend their careers chasing, he has also indicated that he is still hungry for more victories. In fact, the way he celebrated this win suggests a shift in his mindset rather than a slowdown.