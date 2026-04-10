Rory McIlroy Opens Up to Amanda Balionis About Jack Nicklaus’ Harsh Advice

Jack Nicklaus visited the Tournament Practice Facility on Thursday morning to offer Rory McIlroy some final words of encouragement before the defending champion began his title defense. But for nearly 24 hours, no one actually knew what the 6xMasters champion had advised the Northern Irishman before he teed off – at least not until now. McIlroy has finally pulled back the curtain on the conversation that left CBS reporter Amanda Balionis in hysterics.

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During the second round of the tournament on Friday, when Balionis asked McIlroy what the ‘Golden Bear’ had shared on the range, he didn’t hold back.

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“‘No f—ing double bogeys.’ Apparently, he thought I made too many last year,” McIlroy told Balionis, which clearly caught the reporter off guard. The 86-year-old Nicklaus later confirmed the exchange during an Amazon Prime telecast.

“Pretty accurate, yes. Right to the word,” Nicklaus told Terry Gannon with a laugh when asked if McIlroy quoted him accurately.

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It seems that despite completing the career Grand Slam in 2025, McIlroy has learned a lot since his win at the Masters. Last season, McIlroy made a not-so-glamorous piece of history by becoming the first player to win the Masters despite recording four double bogeys during the week. In that opening round of 2025, McIlroy was cruising before those late errors on 15 and 17 sent him tumbling to an even-par 72. It left him seven shots behind leader Justin Rose.

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Now, let’s understand why that advice matters. Throughout his history at Augusta, big numbers have repeatedly derailed McIlroy’s chances. The most infamous example remains the 2011 Masters. He entered Sunday with a four-shot lead only to collapse with a final-round 80 that included a triple-bogey on the 10th hole after his drive bounced deep into the cabins.

But thankfully, in the opening round on Thursday, the Northern Irishman proved he could follow Jack’s lead. Despite a recent back injury that forced him to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March and left him rusty at the Players Championship, McIlroy arrived at Augusta claiming to be 100 percent ready.

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He opened with a 5-under 67, his second-best start in 15 years at the tournament. He is also double-bogey free as of now and finished with just one bogey in the first round, coming on the par-4 No. 3 hole. The defending champion further had six birdies in his first round. His 67 score is now tied for the third-lowest first round by a defending champion in the history of the event.

Now, in the second round, McIlroy made three straight birdies on the first four holes, which quickly gave him a three-shot lead. A dropped shot at the fifth hole cut the lead, but his early momentum showed how dangerous he can be when he plays freely. Another bogey on the 10th hole cost him the lead, but back-to-back birdies on holes 12 and 13 gave him a two-shot lead again and brought him closer to a moment that could change history.

In fact, he had already made history before the action on Friday even started. His performance in the first round marked the seventh time he had led the 18-hole lead in a major championship. Since the tournament’s inception in 1934, only Jack Nicklaus has surpassed that mark, having done so nine times.

So, what are the chances of McIlroy’s quest for back-to-back Green Jackets?

For this, history is not on McIlroy’s side. Only three players in the 90-year history of the tournament have successfully defended their Masters title: Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90), and Tiger Woods (2001-02). Plus, no player has achieved the feat in the 24 years since Woods in 2002. So the battle of defending the title will not be an easy one for McIlroy, for sure. But who says McIlroy wants an easy battle? His first Masters win was proof enough.

That’s why Nicklaus believes McIlroy is poised to be the fourth one to win the green jacket back-to-back.

“Rory’s got the monkey off his back, and I think he has a very, very good chance to repeat,” Nicklaus said early Thursday.

Nicklaus also noted that while conditions in a defense are often vastly different from the year prior, McIlroy is talented enough and experienced enough to adjust. McIlroy himself has admitted that winning the first one has released him from the burden he carried for 17 years.

He spoke of a newfound liberty, noting, “I know that I can go to the Champions Locker Room and put my green jacket on and have a Coke Zero at the end of the day”.

This sense of peace has made him appear more dangerous than ever.