Rory McIlroy in Troubled Waters Over Controversial ‘South Africa’ Comments as LIV Golf Pro Issues Statement

Rory McIlroy’s stance about Jon Rahm’s loyalty towards LIV Golf South Africa has already turned into one of golf’s most talked-about debates in recent times. McIlroy speculated that Rahm may not be particularly eager to make the trip for LIV Golf’s stop in South Africa. However, Rahm was quick to dismiss McIlroy’s speculations. But now the conversation has taken a sharper turn after fellow LIV player and home contender Dean Burmester stepped into the discussion.

At the press meet of LIV Golf South Africa, Burmester strongly defended the local atmosphere and fan support surrounding the event while subtly adding, “Let’s watch Dean Burmester bring it home. I think bringing up Rory here after his comments of South Africa is not a great idea.”

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On the other hand, Burmester had glowing praise for Bryson DeChambeau.

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While discussing the crowd support, Burmester acknowledged the massive popularity of Bryson DeChambeau, noting that the American star naturally attracts attention because of his success and strong social media presence. He even acknowledged how he feels that DeChambeau’s ability to connect with the younger generation has made him one of the biggest attractions in the sport.

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The 36-year-old South African phenom added how even players like Jon Rahm and Abraham Ancer received appreciation from the galleries despite not being local favorites. Burmester believes that South African spectators pride themselves on being passionate yet respectful toward athletes. To prove his point, he even drew an example by referring to rugby. When teams like the New Zealand All Blacks visit South Africa, spectators rarely try to disrupt the opposing team’s kicker during crucial moments.

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“They’re just the best sports fans in the world. We’re talking about it all week. Everybody I’ve played with has been saying how amazing the fans are. They welcome everybody. I know Jon and Abe probably felt like they didn’t have as many cheers, but they were so respectful towards him. They cheered every good shot and every putt that went in.”

“There’s no booing. There’s no sledging. I haven’t heard one guy sledge. I heard one guy say, if I make a birdie, he’ll give me a Jagermeister, which is about the closest thing I think is sledging,” said Dean Burmester, praising the fans who attended the event in the Steyn City Golf Course of Johannesburg.

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While now the home contender has spoken for his home crowd, the Spaniard, too, took a brutal shot at Rory McIlroy to answer him back.

Jon Rahm claps back at Rory McIlroy following controversial LIV Golf South Africa statement

Jon Rahm and his curious case with the DP World Tour keep getting complex. Currently, Rahm’s DP World Tour fines are approaching $3 million. While he was able to sneak in a Ryder Cup appearance last year, the Spanish star is doubtful for 2027. In a recent development, eight players from the PIF-backed league accepted a settlement that gives them the green signal to play in both LIV Golf and DP World Tour.

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Imago July 12, 2024, Cadiz, Cadiz, SPAIN: Jon Rahm of Legion XIII team looks on during day one of the LIV Golf Andalucia at Golf Club Royal of Valderrama on July 12, 2024 in Cadiz, Spain. Cadiz SPAIN – ZUMAa181 20240712_zaa_a181_096 Copyright: xJoaquinxCorcherox

Surprisingly, terming it as an ‘extortion,’ Rahm refused to give in. And such a standpoint has drawn a lot of criticism from the golfing world. After McIlroy questioned his LIV Golf loyalty, the 31-year-old had a strong reply to the former world number one golfer.

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“I’m sure Jon doesn’t want to go to South Africa next week [for LIV Golf], but he’s going there,” McIlroy said.

Replying at a presser ahead of the LIV Golf South Africa, Rahm said, “I think you could see as a response to that, there was a video that I made with a South African journalist of my expressing my enthusiasm to be here. Hasn’t changed. I’m very happy to be here and very convinced it’s going to be a really fun tournament,”

Surely, the heat between the two golfing stalwarts is on at the moment.