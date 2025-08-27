Rory McIlroy Put on Blast During Team USA Announcement as Keegan Bradley Begins Mind Games Early

The most-awaited team announcement of the Ryder Cup commenced with a news conference for the US team, but what caught attention was how Keegan Bradley responded to Rory McIlroy’s take on playing as the Ryder Cup team captain.

Speaking about that during the conference, Bradley said, “Not worried about what they do or say. I care about our team. Not quite sure how he would know if it is quite possible, as no one has ever done it, really.” In fact, he pointed out that if he could call Arnold Palmer and ask him for advice, but that isn’t possible. However, for Bradley, the take is just an assumption that the competitor team members can make.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He further added to McIlroy’s take, saying, “They can make comments on what I can and cannot do, no one would’ve known.” Bradley continued to share how he devoted time to the process, and then concluded by doing what is in favor of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story.