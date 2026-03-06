Rory McIlroy Refuses to ‘Walk Back’ Early Retirement Plans as He Takes PGA Tour Decision

In 2025, Rory McIlroy delivered one of the defining seasons of his career as he added the green jacket to his wardrobe. And courtesy that same win at the Augusta National Golf Club, he secured his career Grand Slam following a dramatic playoff against Justin Rose. After ending the 11-year wait for a major title, the 36-year-old entered the 2026 season with little left to prove. He has been continuing his run in the current season with the same momentum. Yet even as he continues to compete at the highest level, McIlroy has made his long-term outlook increasingly clear.

“But I don’t want to be a touring professional golfer for the rest of my life. I want to do other things. I want to see the world, and I don’t want to see the world just through the lens of golf courses and hotels. I want to actually see the world. Being a professional golfer is an amazing life, and I’m incredibly lucky, but at the same time, there are things that I haven’t done that I would like to do. I’d say I’ll spend a lot of my time doing those things,” said Rory while having a conversation with Fried Egg Golf’s host, Kevin Van Valkenburg.

Starting the year ranked World No. 2, he bagged two top-5 finishes, teeing off for four events. Returning as the defending champion at Augusta National, McIlroy has already produced steady results, including a runner-up finish at the Genesis Invitational, behind Jacob Bridgeman.

However, despite being at the peak of his career at present, he is looking forward to hanging up his clubs sooner than the golf community might envision. Instead of extending his playing career indefinitely or transitioning into senior-tour competition, the five-time major champion has openly signaled that he does not see himself remaining a full-time touring professional for a long span of time.

When Valkenburg asked McIlroy to clarify his stance on playing golf later in life, especially on the senior circuit, he added, “No, I think I will. Look, I’ve said a lot of absolutes in my time that I’ve had to walk back, which I will totally admit. But I think this is one I’ve long held that view. I will enjoy, you know, I have the incredible privilege of being in three of the four majors until whatever age I want to be, 55, however long I want to play. So if those become the highlight of my golfing year from a tournament perspective, I will be so okay with that.”

While McIlroy shared his opinion on how he is looking to stick firmly to his current belief about not playing late into his 40s, another PGA tour pro predicted the same a few weeks back.

Why PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen believes Rory McIlroy may not play well past 40

American PGA Tour pro, Joel Dahmen, shared his bold take on the Northern Irish golfer and stated how he feels that Rory McIlroy would bid farewell to the sport earlier than expected. Additionally, he shared his analysis behind the claim.

“I mean, Rory, this is what, let’s call him, 35, 36 maybe. So, I mean, he’s worth, I mean, I think he’s going to be the next billionaire or something out there. It’s like, is he going to want to play after 40? So, it’ll be curious to see a lot of these guys won’t even continue on that path. I don’t think they will because they already have; they’ve done everything they can in the game, and they have enough money that it doesn’t matter anymore,” said Dahmen, sitting for an interview with Trey Wingo.

While the past era has seen golfers push themselves, Dahmen believes that the current stars of the sport will not be required to do so. Why? Because just a decade back, the prize money that the stars bag now by beating the balls on the greens was nothing short of a dream.

Dahmen even drew reference to the World No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler and added, “It used to be you kind of had to play past 40 if you could, and you just continue to grind all the way to the Champions Tour. Now, I think you’re going to see shorter golf careers as this first batch of, you know, I don’t know what’s Scottie? 30? [He’s not even 30] Crazy.”

The past generations did not get the opportunity to earn millions from events like Rory McIlroy and Co. As a result, the current players manage to attain financial security way before the legends of the sport did in the past. Thus, the athletes are not bound to push through and tee off for the Champions Tour in the later years of their golfing career.