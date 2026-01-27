Rory McIlroy Releases Scathing Statement After Patrick Reed Made PGA Tour Return Ambitions Clear

Rory McIlroy’s answer to a media question at a TGL event turned into more than a celebration of Boston Common’s latest win. His comments offered a pointed look at the shifting mindset among former LIV Golf players. While Brooks Koepka has already made his move, McIlroy shared his views on Patrick Reed’s intentions of returning to the PGA Tour.

“Yeah, I think it says more about Brooks than anything else. He obviously is a very competitive person and wants to compete at the highest level. I think he made the decision that he thought competing at the highest level meant coming back to the PGA TOUR,” Rory McIlroy said. “You’ve seen others say this recently. Patrick Reed said it in Dubai last week. It seems like some of those guys are maybe starting to realize that they’re not getting everything that they wanted out of going over there, and that’s obviously a great thing for the PGA TOUR,” he added.

After a historic win at the Dubai Desert Classic, which helped him move up in the OWGR rankings, Patrick Reed revealed that his contract negotiations with LIV are underway. If everything does not go well, he may not tee up at the Riyadh Golf Club. “We’re still finalizing the contract. We’re not complete on that yet,” he revealed. When asked with a follow-up question of whether he is a free agent, the 2026 Dubai Desert Classic winner said, “At the moment, yes, sir.”

Adding another layer, Reed joked about ending his long-running “Tee-Gate” feud with McIlroy by breaking the ice with a handful of tees, a lighthearted nod to their tense 2023 exchange.

With Koepka already back and Reed openly exploring his options, McIlroy’s words captured a moment where old lines appear to be softening and familiar paths may soon reopen.

This is a developing story…