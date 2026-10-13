Rory McIlroy Releases Statement as He Lands New Global Ambassador Role in Major DP World Partnership

Few players have shaped the DP World Tour the way Rory McIlroy has. He has won the Race to Dubai seven times, the latest in 2025. Last November, the tour even launched the Rory McIlroy Award. Now, that bond has grown into something bigger. DP World, the Dubai-based logistics giant, has signed the reigning Masters champion as a global ambassador. The package goes well beyond a logo on a sleeve.

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DP World announced the multi-year partnership on Tuesday, two days before McIlroy tees off at the DP World India Championship in Delhi.

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NUCLR Golf flagged the news on X, reporting that the company will transport personalized fitness and recovery trailers to each tournament for him. Under the deal, McIlroy becomes a global ambassador for DP World, while the Dubai-based group becomes his exclusive global partner for logistics and supply chain.

McIlroy has explained why that matters in a statement released by the DP World Tour.

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“Having the same environment to train and recover every week gives me and my team one less thing to think about and lets us focus on preparing and performing,” he said. “DP World knows how to make that happen whenever I am playing.”

Rory McIlroy’s latest deal brings his training and recovery setup on the road. Two personalized trailers will travel with him across the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, with DP World handling everything from customs clearance to delivery. Each unit comes equipped with strength and cardio gear, an infrared sauna, a cold plunge and a Hyperice recovery station, giving McIlroy access to his setup wherever the schedule takes him.

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Group Chief Executive Officer Yuvraj Narayan also expressed his enthusiasm for the deal, saying,

“It’s a groundbreaking partnership that sets a new standard for how a business can support an athlete’s performance. We are proud to have him on our team.”

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The DP World Tour also released a short promotional video for the deal. Pictures from the announcement show Narayan presenting McIlroy with a TaylorMade staff bag with orange trim, his name, and the DP World logo across the front. Another picture shows the lavish trailer that will be provided to McIlroy. It’s a sleek black-and-white unit with DP World Tour branding along its side, a stepped entrance, and what appears to be an expandable section. On closer inspection, it looks more like a mobile performance center than a gym on wheels.

Moreover, the DP World Tour is looking to expand, with 42 events across 25 countries this season. That expansion comes at a time when LIV Golf is facing financial uncertainty. It filed for bankruptcy protection on September 8 after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund withdrew its future funding. McIlroy called the timing good for the DP World Tour. Even chief executive Guy Kinnings recently called him “an immense asset” as the Tour looks to grow.

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Notably, the DP World Tour has signed ambassadors before, but none with a partnership quite as extensive as this one. Ian Poulter became its first global ambassador in 2019, wearing the logo on his sleeve. Sachin Tendulkar also joined in late 2023, with Tommy Fleetwood following in June 2024, with a focus on grassroots golf. Based on available reports, none came with a logistics operation built around a player’s training and recovery needs.

For now, McIlroy heads to Delhi, followed by the playoffs in Abu Dhabi and the season finale in Dubai. A win in the Race to Dubai would bring him an eighth title and draw him level with Colin Montgomerie’s record