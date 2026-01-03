Rory McIlroy Reveals Crucial Details on Why PGA Tour Is Delaying Merger With LIV Golf

Essentials Inside The Story McIlroy on the potential LIV_PGA Merger

Why is LIV in a strong position now?

Ian Poulter's Views

The golf world was shocked when LIV Golf’s chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and the PGA Tour’s CEO, Jay Monahan, announced the two tours’ merger on June 6, 2023. But that merger never really took shape. Rory McIlroy has made it clear that the long-promised PGA Tour–LIV Golf merger is nowhere near crossing the finish line. Speaking candidly on The Overlap podcast, McIlroy pointed out the reasons slowing everything down.

“I think not really having dialogue with the Saudis for a while was big. I think that they felt disrespected, so then they dug in and stood their ground, and that’s sort of where we are. I think that’s eased off a little bit now, but it’s still hard to see any sort of resolution,” Rory McIlroy said.

Everything went down smoothly and secretively in 2023. Even LIV Golf’s then-CEO Greg Norman had no idea about the merger until five minutes before the announcement. Notably, almost every golfer on the PGA Tour was angry as they felt betrayed. In fact, Rory McIlroy went on to say that he felt like a sacrificial lamb after learning about the news. Many others, including Collin Morikawa, Wesley Bryan, and even John Rahm, voiced their concerns on social media.

The merger was supposed to happen on December 31, 2023. But nothing happened. Since then, the news of the two tours trying to talk things out has come to the surface many times, but has borne no fruit. The PGA Tour denied LIV’s $1.5 billion offer. President Donald Trump also tried to act as a mediator to get LIV and the PGA Tour on good terms, but the delay continues.

Imago BBC Sports Personality of the Year Arrivals Red Carpet arrivals at Studio 10, Media City in Manchester ahead of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025 Awards Featuring: Rory McIlroy Where: Manchester, United Kingdom When: 18 Dec 2025 Credit: Graham Finney/WENN Manchester United Kingdom Copyright: xWENNx wenn40849473 x wenn40849473

Rory McIlroy says that after all these attempts, LIV Golf is now standing its own ground. This can further delay any possible merger. The Northern Irishman had previously said that with everything that has gone down between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, the merger will be very hard. He also stated that the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council (PAC) may also hinder the chances of any resolution.

“The PGA Tour is a members’ organization. So the players, it’s not just me, but all of the players, we have the final vote on anything that happens. So, as a collective body, if the executives of the tour decide something that the membership feels is detrimental to them, they’re never going to pass it,” McIlroy stated.

The PGA Tour operates as a members’ organization where fully exempt players hold voting membership and significant influence over governance. This structure was established in 1968 as the “Tournament Players Division.” It was separate from the PGA of America. The structure emphasizes player input via the Policy Board and Player Advisory Council (PAC). Players elect PAC members annually, who in turn select Player Directors for the board. This helps ensure collective approval for major decisions like mergers.

Ian Poulter shares similar views to Rory McIlroy, and he too shared a strong reason for it.

Ian Poulter agrees with Rory McIlroy

The Englishman’s one-word reply to a fan hints that the merger may never happen. On December 22, 2025, Ian Poulter had a live Q&A session with fans. One of the fans asked if the Englishman thinks LIV and the PGA Tour could ever merge, and he said, “Nope.”

Poulter joined the league in 2022 and has never looked back at the PGA Tour. In fact, unlike Brooks Koepka, who left LIV, Poulter wants to stay with it for as long as possible. He has always been a vocal supporter of the Saudi-backed league. Therefore, he might not even want the two leagues to merge. And there’s a good reason it might not be, because LIV Golf won’t be as eager as it was earlier.

Since LIV reapplied for OWGR status, CEO Scott O’Neil has made many changes on the tour. The league shifted from a 54-hole to a 72-hole format, opened more spots for Asian golfers and LIV Promotions event players, and acquired trademark rights to new team names.

Some consider that LIV might actually not be in a hurry to merge if it gets OWGR status. A few others say the OWGR move could be a way for the Saudi-backed league to strengthen its negotiating position.

McIlroy’s remarks and Ian Poulter’s views underline how far apart the two sides remain despite years of talks. With structural roadblocks and a strengthened independent footing, the idea of a unified future continues to drift apart.