Rory McIlroy Reveals He’s in ‘Constant Dialogue’ With PGA Tour CEO About His Membership Issue

Rory McIlroy is on track to fall short of the PGA Tour’s minimum requirement again in 2026. At the time of writing, he is competing in the Genesis Scottish Open, five starts shy of keeping his membership for 2027. But he isn’t worried. He assured The Daily Drive that CEO Brian Rolapp and his team are fully aware of the situation.

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“The PGA Tour and I are in constant dialogue. I speak to Brian and his team a lot. Not just about that, but about everything else. We’ll figure it out. I made them aware that this could happen at the end of last year. They know.”

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The DP World Tour is McIlroy’s home tour; he has unlimited releases. Meaning, he can compete on the European Tour as many times as he wants. However, he has committed to the American circuit as well, so he needs to compete in 15 of their events in a season to retain his membership.

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Imago Ireland s Rory McIlroy during the day 4 of the 2026 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States, on April 12, 2026. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_326801605

With the Open Championship later this month, three FedEx Cup playoffs, and no guarantee of participation in others, McIlroy could fall short of the minimum requirement. However, this isn’t the first time the 37-year-old will go unpunished for missing the requirement. In 2015, he injured his ankle, and his split global schedule qualified him for extenuating circumstances. This year, it’s much of the same but for different reasons.

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“Notwithstanding the above, the Commissioner, upon application by a foreign member and for medical reasons or other extraordinary circumstances that the Commissioner, at his discretion, determines to be a valid reason for not playing in at least 15 PGA Tour co-sponsored or approved tournaments, may reduce the 15-minimum (or 12-minimum, as the case may be) tournament requirement,” Daily Drive reported.

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Notably, McIlroy isn’t the only superstar to enjoy such exemptions. In 2024, golf legend Tiger Woods received the Lifetime Achievement Sponsor Exemption. The 15-time major champion had only played four events that year but was allowed to compete in eight signature events—not majors—thanks to the new rule. However, unlike McIlroy, Woods received the exemption after enduring numerous injuries.

As for the backlash for the latest decision, McIlroy did suffer a lower back injury during the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and he has been clear from the outset about reducing the number of events he would play this year. He even explained how the reduced schedule has benefited him.

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“The benefits are seeing my family more, feeling like I have a bit more balance in my life. And then the challenge is, I feel like even though I have played pretty sparsely over the past few months, the starts of my tournaments have all been really good. So it’s not like I’m coming in and starting slow, and the little bit of extra practice I think actually helps in some ways.

“I think one of the other benefits for me, like I’m nearly 20 years into this, and I need to do everything I can to keep my enthusiasm as high as possible, and playing a lighter schedule definitely does that.”

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While playing a lighter schedule might benefit him, it has also caused some to question his work ethic.

Rory McIlroy gets into a heated exchange with a reporter

Ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy had a tense exchange with a reporter. With reduced participation, the reporter questioned his work ethic and preparation between tournaments. The reporter suggested McIlroy might need to “work a bit harder to get up to speed or to shake off some rust” because he is playing fewer events than in previous seasons.

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When the reporter said, “Because we’ve also seen a couple of extra sessions from you on the range, haven’t we?” McIlroy immediately challenged the premise. The discussion became increasingly tenuous when the reporter referenced a “storming session” at Augusta.

McIlroy responded sharply: “What do you think I do in my off weeks?”

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The reporter replied, “Not work that hard. Seems to come easy to you.”

McIlroy quickly pushed back, saying, “No, I work hard.”

Even after that, the reporter asked again, “So nothing more these days? Feeling rusty?”

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McIlroy ended the exchange with a firm “No,” making it clear he was not interested in continuing the line of questioning.

After scoring a 5-under-par 65 in round 1 of the Scottish Open, McIlroy is currently tied for the lead with Tom Kim and Jordan Smith.

It appears McIlroy’s reduced schedule has caused a lot of chatter in the golf world. However, he remains worry-free about his future on the tour next year.