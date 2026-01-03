Rory McIlroy Reveals How Scottie Scheffler & Co. Treated Him After Bethpage Loss

Essentials Inside The Story Rory McIlroy's opens up about Team USA's post-Ryder Cup behavior

Did McIlroy have a word with his opponents?

When things took a toll on McIlroy's mental health

The golfing realm was taken aback when the American crowd went berserk at Bethpage Black. As Team USA’s performances took a hit, the passionate crowd started booing the European golfers. Unfortunately, things went a bit too far when they threw some scathing insults towards the World No. 2 golfer. Additionally, the fact that the home side lost meant that there would also be an air of coldness from the American players. In an episode of the Overlap, Gary Nevile asked McIlroy about how he was received by Team USA golfers like Scottie Scheffler following the entire Ryder Cup fiasco.

Pulling out examples from his English Premier League days, the Manchester United icon stated that things would have continued for a while if such an incident happened with either Chelsea or Arsenal. Thankfully, McIlroy stated that the American golfers did not have a ‘I will walk past you attitude.’ “I think there is a coldness for a few weeks or months after the Ryder Cup, but I think because it happens every two years. We see each other every week. we’re playing against each other,” McIlroy stated. He also pointed out that over time, things do become normal and that is exactly what happened.

“It’s sort of I feel like a lot of the bad stuff is forgotten, you know, and these are shared experiences and like yeah, there, you know, we have disagreements or there’s things that I probably didn’t like that some of the Americans did,” McIlroy further added. Neville also asked McIlroy whether he discussed whatever happened with his American teammates privately and let them know about how he felt.

Imago 250413 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shakes hands with Bryson DeChambeau of the United States on the 18th green during the final round of the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2025 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1010 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters *** 250413 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shakes hands with Bryson DeChambeau of the United States on the 18th green during the final round of the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2025 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1010 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB250413PA221

Well, as it turns out, McIlroy did take that route. “Yeah. I’ve had chats with them before about things and saying like, “Look, I really didn’t like what you did there.” You know, whatever it is. Yeah, like that,” the Northern Irish star said. He also stated that people must be honest and have the guts to walk up to their opponents and address grievances. That way, the bitterness between the two parties can be erased. Notably, following the brutal verbal attack, McIlroy did struggle with his mental health.

Rory McIlroy revealed how hostile atmosphere at Ryder Cup took a mental toll on him

The 2025 season has indeed been particularly historic for Rory McIlroy. Not only did he have a good PGA Tour journey with three victories, but he also finally secured his career Grand Slam, for which he had been waiting for 11 long years. But alongside that, the cherry on the top was the Ryder Cup win. But things weren’t easy for the Northern Irish star.

Imago PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 01: PGA, Golf Herren golfer Rory McIlroy plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro AM on February 1, 2025, at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 01 PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250201160

An unprecedented scenario unfolded this Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. A scenario that does not often happen in a golf match play. Team Europe was subjected to an aggressive situation where the fans supporting Team USA hurled abuse and slurs at them. Notably, McIlroy was at the center of it. It wasn’t just him but also his family who faced the wrath of the abuses. And he shared how the situation took a mental toll on him.

Alongside being physically fatigued, he was mentally exhausted. Reflecting on the same, McIlroy himself shared, “For me that week it was mental. I felt okay l’d say for the front nine on Sunday and then I just felt like I hit a wall. I completely lost the feeling of my swing. So I felt on radio like I was trying to hit. But like as a but as someone that as someone that plays a bit I was trying to hit like, yard fades. I was trying to hit it left to right and the ball was coming out and curving 15 yards right to left.”

Later, McIlroy received a letter of apology from the PGA America’s Chief, Derek Sprague. Alongside that, several golfers from Team USA, too, took a stand against how the scenario unfolded at Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup.