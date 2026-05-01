Rory Mcllroy Reveals Rafael Nadal’s Unexpected Gesture During Masters Left Him Overwhelmed

At Augusta, pressure tends to isolate even the best. To fight that, Rory McIlroy found an unexpected source of comfort in Rafael Nadal. But it was not just his presence on the course that helped him; it was what Nadal did for the Northern Irishman.

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“I saw Rafa a lot at Augusta and to have his support. He’d leave me little voice notes at the end of every day, and it’s really cool when you have one of the absolute legends of sport cheering you on like that, and him knowing what it feels like to be in that position—that’s really cool,” he said in an interview after winning the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award.

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The friendship between Rory McIlroy and Rafael Nadal is a long-standing, mutual bond. It is rooted in deep professional respect and a shared love for each other’s sports. Nadal loves golf. He is a golf enthusiast with a 7-handicap. He frequently watches Rory McIlroy play and has also spoken of his admiration for the Northern Irishman’s swing and composure.

Even in 2011, Rafael Nadal had sent Rory McIlroy a text saying he was going to win the US Open. And that’s what the 6x major champion did. The tennis legend was in England preparing for Wimbledon that year.

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“For sure, Rory is an inspiration. I admire him a lot,” he said before Wimbledon 2011 began. “I love watching Rory. What he’s doing is really something unbelievable.”

Even Rory McIlroy goes to watch Nadal’s matches. In 2024, when he was in Paris for the Olympics, he took time to watch a doubles game between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal and Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek.

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260410 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the second round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 10, 2026 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1194 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta jubel *** 260410 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the second round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 10, 2026 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1194 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta jubel PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB260410PA212

The award that the 2x Masters winner received is about honoring an individual or a team who has made a comeback after injury, illness, extreme disappointment, etc. In 2026, Rory McIlroy received the award for his career Grand Slam after an 11-year quest.

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While Nadal was at Augusta National to support Rory McIlroy, the latter referred to many other athletes across sports who are at the back end of their careers, just as he is.

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Athletes who continue to inspire Rory McIlroy

No doubt many legendary golfers continue to inspire the 2x Masters winner. Tiger Woods is one of them. McIlroy has famously noted that Woods’s 1997 Masters performance set his path.

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Besides Woods, he has also noted that Justin Rose is someone he looks up to when it comes to having a long career. For instance, when the 36-year-old announced he would reduce his schedule further in 2026, he mentioned Rose. He said that despite being in his mid-40s, Rose continues to deliver his best performances on the course. That is something the sixth career Grand Slam winner wants to achieve.

McIlroy improved his putting in 2018 after missing the cut at the Valspar Championship. Because of that improvement, he went on to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Post round, he credited soccer legend Wayne Rooney as the source of inspiration for his new mental approach to the game.

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He and his coach were discussing triggers before taking the putt shot. That’s when he remembered something about Wayne Rooney. He said that Rooney taps his toe on the ground before taking a penalty or a free kick. That’s the kind of trigger he was looking for to improve his putts.

McIlroy also admitted that Roger Federer inspired him to play golf around the world. That’s how he decided to play in India at the DP World India Championship in 2025. McIlroy recalls wearing the green jacket in India and doing an event with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as a cool experience.

During his speech after winning the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award, he also mentioned a few other athletes. This included Novak Djokovic, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Tom Brady. It is not just Rafael Nadal’s steady encouragement. Rory McIlroy continues to draw inspiration from icons across sports.