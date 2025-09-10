Rory McIlroy Reveals the Personal Reason Behind His Push for Another Major: ‘My Oldest Friend…’

In an era where top golfers change caddies as often as they change equipment deals, Rory McIlroy has done something almost unheard of in modern professional golf. He’s been stuck with his childhood friend for eight years since 2017. Now he wants to complete something truly special with him.

Speaking at the BMW PGA Championship on September 9, 2025, McIlroy revealed an emotional motivation behind his continued major championship pursuit. The four-time major winner admitted that completing a full set of majors with Harry Diamond on his bag adds something beyond his usual competitive drive.

“I don’t think I need any extra motivation to try to win major championships, but I think doing it with him definitely adds something more and is very special,” McIlroy explained during his Tuesday press conference at Wentworth Golf Club.

Image Courtesy: IMAGO

The Northern Irishman’s revelation carries particular weight given their extraordinary journey together. McIlroy and Diamond first met at age seven on the putting green at Holywood Golf Club. Twenty years later, Diamond was carrying McIlroy’s bag when he finally captured the elusive 2025 Masters victory. This completed McIlroy’s career Grand Slam. It also ended his decade-long major championship drought.

However, Diamond’s perspective immediately shifted McIlroy’s focus toward their shared future. McIlroy recounted a conversation that occurred shortly after his Augusta triumph. “Harry said to me pretty soon after I won Augusta, he said, it’s great you’ve won the Grand Slam, but I haven’t yet,” McIlroy revealed. This simple statement sparked a new motivation for the champion. It transformed his individual achievement into a shared quest.

“It certainly means a lot to me that my oldest friend and the guy that I can talk to about anything is there beside me when I’m doing these things,” McIlroy continued. Their partnership extends far beyond professional golf. Diamond served as best man at McIlroy’s 2017 wedding. Additionally, their friendship has weathered criticism and controversy throughout their professional collaboration.

The bond between McIlroy and Diamond represents something increasingly rare in professional golf. Meanwhile, most elite players frequently change caddies in search of competitive advantages. They pursue fresh perspectives through new partnerships. McIlroy chose loyalty instead.

Rory McIlroy’s Partnership Highlights the Rarity of Long-Term Caddie Relationships

McIlroy’s eight-year partnership with Diamond stands out dramatically in today’s caddie landscape. Professional golf rarely sees such extended collaborations between top players and their bag carriers. Furthermore, friendship-based partnerships like theirs are particularly unusual at the elite level.

Historical data reveal that most successful long-term partnerships involve experienced professional caddies rather than personal friends. Tiger Woods worked with Steve Williams for 12 years. They won 13 major championships together. Similarly, Phil Mickelson partnered with Jim “Bones” Mackay for 25 years. They captured five majors during their collaboration.

However, these relationships were primarily professional arrangements. They developed into friendships over time. Conversely, McIlroy and Diamond’s partnership began with a 20-year friendship foundation. This dynamic creates unique advantages and challenges. It also generates criticism that critics have questioned throughout their partnership.

Despite facing substantial criticism, particularly after major championship near-misses, McIlroy has consistently defended Diamond. “He gets his fair share of stick and it’s not warranted. He’s an amazing caddie and the best friend I could ever ask for,” McIlroy stated firmly.

Their professional collaboration has produced impressive results beyond major championships. Together, they’ve won 14 PGA Tour titles. They’ve captured two FedEx Cup championships. They’ve claimed multiple Ryder Cup victories. Nevertheless, critics often focus exclusively on their major championship record. They ignore their overall success.

McIlroy’s unwavering loyalty to Diamond demonstrates how personal relationships can transcend purely professional considerations in elite sports. Most importantly, their partnership proves that friendship and professional success aren’t mutually exclusive. Both parties must share a genuine commitment to excellence.

Looking ahead, McIlroy remains excited about their future together. “I’m excited about what the future holds, and excited that hopefully Harry is going to be part of that journey besides me,” he concluded. Their quest to complete Diamond’s major championship set continues at upcoming tournaments. It’s driven by friendship, loyalty, and shared dreams.