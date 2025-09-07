Rory McIlroy Sends 9-Word Strong Message to Rival Pro After Home Crowd’s Unfair Treatment

Rory McIlroy’s victory at the Amgen Irish Open was a moment of pure triumph, but it also came with a show of empathy. After edging out Joakim Lagergren in a playoff to clinch his second Irish Open crown, McIlroy turned to his rival with a strong message of consolation: “It’s still a great week for him.”

McIlroy added, “You know he played great, he points back well after a tough round yesterday. I’ve been on the end of playoff losses, they’re tough, but you know no one beat him over the course of the week, so you can take a lot of positives from it.” His words carried extra weight, as the Swede had endured the pressure of a home crowd that showed him little support, with chants and cheers almost entirely reserved for McIlroy.

The drama that led to this moment was some of the most gripping of McIlroy’s career. The dry spell since his 2025 Masters win had finally ended as he stormed to his first DP World Tour victory of the year at the K Club. Playing in front of a roaring Irish crowd that felt more like a football final, McIlroy produced one of his most clutch performances to date.

On Sunday, Lagergren had looked every bit the champion-in-waiting. He fired a final-round 66, carved a majestic 266-yard approach into the par-five 16th for eagle, and closed with a birdie on 18 to post 17-under. That’s when McIlroy realised it was do-or-die. With a 28-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole, he sent the crowd into a frenzy. The chants of “olé, olé, olé” echoed as though history had been made.

Three playoff holes later, it was McIlroy lifting his second Irish Open trophy, nine years after his first. Lagragen’s water ball on the third playoff hole sealed his fate, even after he had matched McIlroy putt for putt on the first two. “I love coming home, I love playing in this atmosphere,” the 5-time major champion said.

But amidst all this, there was not a single cheer for Lagregren.

So, McIlroy’s sympathy for Lagergren wasn’t just empty words. He knows the pain of playoff heartbreak all too well — most recently at the BMW PGA Championship, where Billy Horschel snatched victory with a long eagle putt on the second extra hole. Golf, as McIlroy understands, can be cruel when everything hinges on a single swing. But while the results may change, one thing remains constant: the Northern Irishman’s ability to inspire both victory and unwavering support from the crowd.

And, it’s not just at home where McIlroy draws a massive crowd. Wherever he tees it up in Europe, the galleries swell around him, and thousands turn up for a glimpse of him. For his opponents, this wave of noise can sometimes feel overwhelming. Just a few months ago, Chris Gotterup experienced the same thing. McIlroy is well aware of the effect, which is why he made a point of thanking the crowds just a day ago for the way they carried themselves.

And the crowd did that. “Ireland is treating me well,” is what Lagergren said. Surely, this loss, coming too close to the win, is going to hurt him, as he himself acknowledged. “This is a tough one to swallow.“After having a mixed season, with multiple missed cuts, this was the Swede’s way of redeeming himself, and he missed it nearly. The last good result he had was at the KLM Open, where he finished in second place.

But someone’s loss is another person’s win. There can be multiple debates on who really deserved to win. But for McIlroy, this victory could not come at a better time. And this win was made even special given the fact that he had the Green Jacket with him.

Rory McIlroy gets emotional from fans’ support

When Rory McIlroy stood behind the microphone at The K Club, the scene was drenched in deja vu. Nine years earlier, he had lifted his first Irish Open trophy here by three shots over Bradley Dredge and Russell Knox. Now, fresh off claiming the Masters green jacket, he had done it again on Irish soil. Asked to put his emotions into words, McIlroy’s words cracked as he admitted, “I feel just so lucky that I get to do this, I get to do this in front of these people. The support has been absolutely amazing all week.” Before he could finish, chants of “RORY” broke out across the gallery, giving him a moment to breathe and smile through teary eyes.

He went on, still swept up in the roar: “I thought it was going to be a nice homecoming, obviously coming home with a green jacket and all that, but this has been absolutely incredible.“ It was his fourth win of the season, a crowning homecoming moment. Even in the early rounds of the event, he playfully greeted fans while wearing his green jacket. It felt like Ireland wasn’t just welcoming him home, but it was celebrating one of its greatest ever.