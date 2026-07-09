Rory McIlroy Sets the Record Straight About His Shorter Schedule That Pushed PGA Tour to Employ Controversial Rule

In 2024, Rory McIlroy played 19 events on the PGA Tour and eight more on the DP World Tour. But in the past two years, he has significantly reduced his schedule. Last year, it dipped to 16 and six, respectively. And this year, he might not even play the minimum events required by the PGA Tour. But McIlroy has received a reprieve; the PGA Tour invoked a controversial clause to let him keep his membership, a move that drew significant criticism. But there’s a good reason behind why the Northern Irishman reduced his schedule.

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“The benefits are seeing my family more. Feeling like I have a bit more balance in my life,” Rory McIlroy said after his opening round at the Genesis Scottish Open when asked about the benefits and challenges of playing the lighter schedule. “And then the challenge is, I feel like even though I have played pretty sparsely over the past few months, the starts of my tournaments have all been really good. So it’s not like I’m coming in and starting slow, and the little bit of extra practice I think actually helps in some ways.”

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“I think one of the other benefits for me, like I’m nearly 20 years into this, and I need to do everything I can to keep my enthusiasm as high as possible, and playing a lighter schedule definitely does that,” he added.

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The PGA Tour requires every professional to play at least a minimum of 15 events in a season. Seve Ballesteros faced the consequences of not following this rule when he was suspended in 1986 after failing to play 15 events in 1985. A similar fate befell Martin Kaymer, who couldn’t play the tour full-time in 2015-16 as punishment for only competing in 13 events the year prior. Notably, McIlroy also fell short of the requirement that year, but didn’t incur a penalty as his ankle injury and split global schedule qualified as extenuating circumstances. And once again, the Northern Irishman seems to have capitalized on the rulebook.

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“Notwithstanding the above, the Commissioner, upon application by a foreign member and for medical reasons or other extraordinary circumstances that the Commissioner, at his discretion, determines to be a valid reason for not playing in at least 15 PGA Tour cosponsored or approved tournaments, may reduce the 15-minimum (or 12-minimum, as the case may be) tournament requirement,” reported Bob Harig on Daily Drive.

This led to severe backlash from fans and analysts. In fact, suspended PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan also commented on Bob Harig’s report. He said the PGA Tour can “pardon any violations” if it is in the organization’s best interest. Similarly, analyst Brendan Porath decried that the PGA Tour was bending the rules. Yet McIlRoy isn’t the first superstar to avoid consequences.

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Golf enthusiasts can also point to Tiger Woods receiving exemptions. The sport’s poster boy received a ‘Lifetime Achievement Exemption’ in 2024, with the Tour creating this caveat to “recognize Tiger Woods in his own category.” The 15-time major champion had played just four tournaments that year, but was allowed to enter eight “signature” events, which did not include majors.

Imago Masters Rory McIlroy watches his drive off of the 11th tee during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Georgia. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS Macon GA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1828714 CurtisxComptonx krtphotoslive896543

While the rules and their implementation have grabbed the headlines, there’s another aspect to the story. Rory McIlroy has always been clear about being selective in the events he plays. Since he started to go part-time on the schedule, he has highlighted two prominent reasons. One was that he was getting older, which prompted him to maintain his health so he could play on the PGA Tour for another decade, not unlike Justin Rose. For context, McIlroy suffered a back injury last year, which forced him out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Considering his age and status, the Northern Irishman’s case for preserving his health makes sense.

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Second, the World No.2 insists he has reached a stage in his career where the focus is more on majors and building the schedule around them. Now, his list has grown to four —he wants balance on and off the course, as reflected in his comments yesterday. Speaking ahead of the Scottish Open 2026, he discussed his house in Wentworth, England.

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“I have got some good memories and we have stayed in the same house here for the last few years. We are next door to the Fleetwoods, and I was playing football with (Tommy Fleetwood’s son) Frankie last night. All that stuff is cool,” the 37-year-old said.

He is looking for memories off the course, now that he has plenty on it. This reduced schedule is helping him do that. But as McIlroy pointed out, this doesn’t mean he is losing his grip on the sport. His form was apparent during the opening round at the Scottish Open.

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Rory McIlroy’s opening round at the Genesis Scottish Open 2026

The Northern Irishman started with a five-under 65. While many golfers are yet to complete their round, the 30-time PGA Tour winner is currently co-leading the tournament. He was content with his round.

“I’m pretty happy with how I’ve played out there. I drove the ball well, which has been something that, you know, wasn’t there at the start of the year. I think switching to this driver that’s a little bit heavier, a little — got a little bit more spin on it as well, that’s definitely helped me keep the ball in play a little bit more,” he said.

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Ahead of the Memorial Tournament, he added 10 grams to his driver’s shaft. Since then, he has been using a 75-gram shaft. Besides that, McIlroy also felt that his iron play and putting were good during the opening round today. The round featured two bogeys, five birdies, and an eagle on the par-5 1st hole.

His start reinforces his point that playing fewer events has not taken away his competitive edge. If anything, McIlroy’s opening-round performance offered early evidence that his lighter schedule might be helping him strike a good on and off-course balance.