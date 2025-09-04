Rory McIlroy Sets the Record Straight on Caddie Harry Diamond’s Future After Widespread Criticism

Rory McIlroy’s journey with his best friend Harry Diamond on his bag started eight years ago. It was going well until Rory missed a major or two. Chatter about Diamond’s capability as a caddie grew louder after the 2024 US Open. Critics questioned McIlroy’s choice. Nick O’Hern, on the Talk Birdie To Me, said, “A great caddie there would have said, ‘No, Rory, you aren’t hitting this club. We are gonna put you at the front of this green, and you are gonna have a long putt, but it will be uphill, and I am backing you from the two-putt there.’”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It was also pointed out that Rory’s past partnership with JP Fitzgerald was more successful than with Harry. Irishman didn’t pay any heed. He continued with Harry and won the Green Jacket. After that came Rory’s phase of feeling demotivated. As the golfer revealed, it was Harry who pulled him out of it.

Recently, during an interview with Off The Ball, McIlroy shared how, after clinching the green jacket, he was struggling to find motivation, as his decade-long major drought was over. The agony of not being able to win the Masters was also over.“I think what I didn’t plan for or what I didn’t think about was how I was going to feel afterwards in terms of sort of getting motivated again to get going and what I was going to do because for the last decade my chase was to try to get that elusive Masters and win the grand slam, You know, it’s Harry said to me pretty soon after I won [at] Augusta… he said, ‘it’s great you’ve won the Grand Slam, but I haven’t yet’. So I was like That’s… wow! It’d be cool to be able to win with Harry,” Rory said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After winning four majors, including the PGA Championship twice in just a span of three years, McIlroy was all set to be the 6th Grand Slammer of golf. But unfortunately, that didn’t come that easily. Augusta tested his grit and determination each time he stepped onto the greens. He came close to the title with a runner-up finish in 2022 and multiple top-5 finishes in the past. Nevertheless, after the 2011 Greg Norman-esque blunder on the final round, the dream took 14 long years to become a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But after that, the world saw Rory’s game crumbling apart.

He played a subpar game, finishing T47 at the PGA Championship. But his caddie injected the much-needed motivation that was missing from his game. And McIlroy is thankful. Because Diamond was not his first full-time cadde. Only after his 8-year-long partnership with JP Fitzgerald came to an end, the Northern Irishman called in his childhood friend Harry Diamond. Ever since, he has been the lopper walking alongside the golfer on the glorious days. The duo has won 14 PGA Tour titles and two FedEx Cup titles in 2019 and 2022.

AD

The only thing missing was a major, and they ticked that box as well. And now, the words of Diamond have become the fuel to add a few more majors to his already decorated resume. McIlroy is now aiming to win the remaining three majors with his best friend, and if anything, their strong chemistry suggests it’s only a matter of time.

Rory McIlroy and his caddie have a great relationship

In one of the very early interviews after pairing up with Diamond, McIlroy described their relationship thus: “I was an only child, and Harry was a big brother. We’re very close. I love having him on the bag. I’m a different person. And I’m never going to give him sh** even if something goes wrong. It would not be worth it.” The duo grew up together in Hollywood, Northern Ireland, and shared a great understanding of golf courses. In fact, Diamond represented Ireland as a youngster in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Being together as a team has made their bond stronger, as McIlroy, despite the criticism, took Diamond’s side. Earlier, when the caddie change was being speculated, McIlroy slammed the critics in no uncertain terms. “So where were they when I won Dubai earlier this year, or Quail Hollow, or the two FedEx Cups that I’ve won with Harry, or the two Ryder Cups … or whatever? They are never there to say Harry did such a great job when I win, but they are always there to criticize when we don’t win.”

This year, the duo started the 2025 season with a sixth Race To Dubai title and then continued to clinch AT&T Pebble Beach, The PLAYERS, and the Masters. In fact, he is currently in the lead for the Race To Dubai to clinch his seventh one. Away from the criticism and negative talk, the duo has been cherishing their friendship to this day. But as he turned 36, can he really win three major titles again? What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments below.