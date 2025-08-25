Rory McIlroy Shakes Off East Lake Disappointment with Surprise US Open Tennis Appearance

Rory McIlroy’s FedEx Cup dreams hit an unexpected wall. After failing to contend past the third round, all the hard work of the playoffs seemed to slip through his fingers. For a player known for his focus and determination, it was a rare moment when plans didn’t go his way. But as always, Rory is known for coping with heartbreaks well. Beyond golf, he’s a passionate sports fan, openly sharing his love for rugby, football, and tennis—often turning to them as refreshing outlets when he needs to reset his mind and keep his competitive spirit balanced.

To shake off the FedEx Cup disappointment, Rory McIlroy didn’t stay idle. He headed to the 2025 US Open tennis with his caddie, Harry Diamond, making it to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the night session featuring Novak Djokovic and Jessica Pegula. This year’s US Open, the fourth and final major of the tennis calendar, runs from Sunday, August 24, to Sunday, September 7, and has expanded to 15 days, the first time the main draw has started on a weekend in the Open Era.

While Rory McIlroy has never made it a secret, he does have a genuine interest in tennis. He’s long admired young superstar Carlos Alcaraz, following his rise closely and appreciating how the teen handles pressure and expectations without trying to become the “new Federer, Nadal, or Djokovic.” McIlroy has praised Alcaraz’s philosophy of enjoying the game, keeping instinct and joy alive, and making tennis fun for himself and the fans, something he admitted back in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This love for the sport isn’t just admiration from afar. Whenever McIlroy needs to refresh his mind after a tough week on the golf course, he often turns to tennis. After missing out at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last year, he spent time at a nearby tennis center, even posing for photos with Wiley Barron, son of Champions Tour major winner Doug Barron. Earlier in the year, he also caught matches at the Paris Olympics, including a doubles showdown between Alcaraz and Nadal, a habit he carried into this year’s US Open visit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Most of you must not know that Rory McIlroy once had something special with tennis star Caroline Wozniacki. The pair started dating in 2011 and quickly became one of sport’s power couples, often seen supporting each other at tournaments. Their whirlwind romance led to an engagement on New Year’s Eve 2013, but it ended just months later when McIlroy admitted he wasn’t ready for marriage. During their time together, Rory even stepped onto the tennis court for playful exhibitions with Wozniacki, showing how his connection to tennis went far beyond the stands.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

This year, Rory was looking for a distraction. Why? he started the Tour Championship strong, opening with four birdies and an eagle to reach 66, but lost momentum in the third round, making three bogeys and a double bogey. In recent years, he’s come close to winning this event, tied 9th in 2024, tied 4th in 2023, and was a past champion in 2022, yet no number of victories is ever enough for him. After the tough round, he turned to tennis once again, a familiar way to refresh his mind and reset, carrying on a habit he’s maintained at previous tournaments and Olympic events. Rory’s need for a mental reset at the US Open mirrors a bigger story this season because even with a historic year on the PGA Tour, he has faced his share of rough patches.

McIlroy Opens Up on Form Struggles and Resilience Amid PGA Tour Struggle

Despite taking a three-week break before the Maryland event, Rory McIlroy couldn’t quite find his usual rhythm, shooting rounds of 70 and 66. He tied for 12th at the BMW Championship but just couldn’t contend, and that struggle carried over to the Tour Championship. In a recent chat with Kate Mackz, he opened up about how he handles these rough patches and stays grounded a reminder of the resilience he’s known for.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This year, McIlroy finally completed his long-awaited career Grand Slam, joining only five other living players: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods. “It’s crazy there is only three other people living who have done it. Feels weird for me to be put in that category, it was my 17th attempt, but you know, sometimes the best things you have to wait for them a little bit,” he said. He added, “I think difficult times make the good times even better, make you appreciate them even more… I make sure that I celebrate, I make sure that my focus just doesn’t turn to do the next thing.” Even with a few tough rounds in the playoffs, Rory’s perspective is clear: the hard moments make the wins feel even sweeter.

Even with the ups and downs of the season, Rory McIlroy shows that setbacks are just part of the journey. Whether it’s a tough round on the golf course or a need to step back and recharge, he knows how to reset, refocus, and find joy in the game.