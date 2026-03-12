Rory McIlroy Shares Cryptic Injury Update About His Back 24 Hours Before His Tee Time at Bay Hill

With the clock ticking down to his tee time at THE PLAYERS, Rory McIlroy‘s status remains shrouded in mystery. He arrived at his pre-tournament press conference at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday but left without providing a clear update. Five days after pulling out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to lower back spasms, he shared his recovery was ongoing and not yet complete.

“It’s better. It’s better than it was. I have about 20 hours until I tee off tomorrow. So, yeah, we’ll see. I’m taking it hour by hour. But it feels better. That’s all I can say,” McIlroy said at THE PLAYERS. “Probably a game-time decision, but all indications are pointing in the right direction. So hopefully good night tonight. The drugs are working wonders, and then just keep it going from there.”

That was as much as McIlroy would commit to. He reached TPC Sawgrass at 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, his first time on site that week. His range session was limited, stopping at a 6-iron, before he walked nine holes with just a wedge and putter. The PGA Tour had already listed Seamus Power and Patton Kizzire as alternates before McIlroy arrived.

The recovery timeline is clear. On Saturday morning at Bay Hill, a gym movement caused muscle spasms that left McIlroy unable to address a golf ball. He withdrew about 30 minutes before his third-round tee time and went straight to his physiotherapist in West Palm Beach, arriving around 5:00 p.m. He received daily treatment through Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon, he was back to hitting 6-irons at TPC Sawgrass.

Imago February 22, 2026, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: Rory McIlroy turns to fans after hitting a birdie on the 18th hole and completing Round 4 of the 2026 Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament on Sunday February 22, 2026 at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Pacific Palisades USA – ZUMAp124 20260222_zaa_p124_162 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Caddie Harry Diamond spent two days walking TPC Sawgrass while McIlroy was absent. The nine-hole walk on Wednesday evening with only a wedge and putter was McIlroy’s only practice before his scheduled 1:42 p.m. ET tee time with Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama. He has not hit a driver since Bay Hill.

“We’re going to go walk nine holes now with a wedge and a putter just so I can get a feel for the rough around the greens and how firm the greens are,” McIlroy said. “It seems like a pretty different setup this year than what it’s been in previous years in March.”

The injury is not structural, and doctors have confirmed that playing will not cause further harm. McIlroy still has sensitivity in his glutes, hip flexors, and right adductor, which cramped during Wednesday’s range session. At Bay Hill, he stepped away from the range for a call before a trainer checked his lower back.

If McIlroy defends his title this week, he would become only the second player to win back-to-back at TPC Sawgrass, joining Scottie Scheffler, and would match Jack Nicklaus with three PLAYERS Championship titles. The Masters is four weeks away at Augusta National, where McIlroy is the defending champion. He has faced similar situations before, and that experience is guiding his approach now.

Rory McIlroy’s 2023 blueprint for playing through back pain

At the 2023 Tour Championship, McIlroy turned up with back spasms that limited his movement from the start. He played through clear discomfort on Thursday at East Lake. By Sunday, his body had adjusted, and he finished tied for fourth in the FedEx Cup.

The spasms that week did not come from the gym, but the recovery followed a familiar pattern. McIlroy had little time to practice, arrived unsure about his fitness, and relied on competition to loosen up where treatment had not worked.

“I had this Tour Championship in 2023, and I remember Thursday I was in so much discomfort and, like, chipping it around and got through the round, and I remember on Sunday I felt like a whole new person,” McIlroy said. “So I’m hoping that it starts to progress like that.”

Ahead of The PLAYERS Championship, McIlroy is following the same approach. He arrived late, did not prepare much, and is trusting his body to respond once play starts. The question is whether this technique will work at TPC Sawgrass. Thursday’s opening round will answer.