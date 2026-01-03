Rory McIlroy Shows Regret About One Thing He Did Before Winning the Masters

Essentials Inside The Story McIlroy on his Past Mistake

After ten years of waiting, Rory McIlroy was finally able to heave a sigh of relief. Last year, as he went past Justin Rose, the Northern Irish star immediately sank to the ground with elation all over his face. After all, he became just the sixth golfer in history to achieve a Career Grand Slam. Notably, for many years, McIlroy had come close to his dream. However, he fell short time and again and this seemingly happened because of his own mistakes. Speaking in an episode of The Overlap, McIlroy reflected on the one thing that he should not have done.

The Northern Irish star was congratulated by the likes of Gary Nevile and others. But while reminiscing about his dream moment, McIlroy decided to bring up one particular thing he previously did that probably pegged him back a bit. “I think what I didn’t help myself was like I put it out there that like this is what I want. This is what I want to achieve and like, you know, that puts more pressure on you from the outside,” McIlroy stated.

Before every tournament, the media would hype up his potential Career Grand Slam opportunity and that added to the pressure. This, in turn, had a huge effect on McIlroy’s performances.

In the same interview, Neville went on to ask McIlroy about whether he ever had the fear of failure. That, despite achieving so many accolades in life, one unfinished task would haunt him forever.

“Yeah and everyone used to ask me like oh do you feel like your career would be complete without the masters and l’d be like yeah you know I think I’d be happy but oh there’s always that sticker yeah but like if I didn’t,” said McIlroy.

Thankfully, things panned out just right for him. Meanwhile, after winning the career grand slam, the current World No. 2 had a surprising gift for Roy Keane.

Rory McIlroy turns childhood autograph snub into classy gesture after Masters win

Rory McIlroy was a child when he first met Roy Keane as a fan boy. However that meetup seemingly did not turn out well for young Rory. McIlroy, right from his childhood, was a big fan of Manchester United. And when he got the opportunity to meet the then captain of the team, he tried to get an autograph from his hero. But unfortunately, Keane rejected McIlroy’s request.

Going down memory lane, he shared about the incident and said, “I went over and asked him for an autograph. He looked up at me. He was sitting down. He looked up, and he goes, ‘Not today, kid’. I was like, ‘OK’”. But years later, after bagging the career Grand Slam and Ryder Cup win, he made a peace offering, giving Roy Keane a special gift.

Rory McIlroy gifted Keane a flag from the 2025 Masters at Augusta National. And that flag also had a warm message written on it by McIlroy himself. The message read, “Thanks for all the great memories watching United over the years- Rory McIlroy, Masters champion.” Indeed, this was a role reversal. The young boy who once eagerly wanted to have an autograph from his favorite footballer just gifted him his autograph after decades.