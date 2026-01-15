Rory McIlroy Speaks Out on Dramatic Equipment Change for 2026 Season

Essentials Inside The Story McIlroy sheds light on the equipment change that he had been "thinking about for a while".

Has the change shown positive signs?

A look at McIlroy's Dubai Invitational numbers so far.

Rory McIlroy does not change equipment without a reason. As such, his decision ahead of the 2026 season signals something deeper than routine fine-tuning. Speaking in Dubai, the Northern Irishman offered a candid glimpse into why a subtle frustration late last year pushed him toward a bold equipment change. The move reflects a clear focus on solving a specific problem rather than chasing novelty.

“I do. If there’s help to be had, I’ll definitely take it. Yeah, I’ve been thinking about it for a while. And even in Dubai at the end of last year, I hit a couple of 5-irons that I mis-struck slightly, and instead of it maybe coming up 5 or 7 yards short, it was coming up more like 10 to 15 yards short,” McIlroy said at a media conference at the Dubai Invitational 2026.

The World No. 2 switched to TaylorMade P7CB cavity-back irons. He was previously using a 5-iron and but has now switched to a 9-iron for the 2026 season. This marks the first time in his career without blade-style irons in his bag. He cited mishits in the late-2025 Dubai events and the DP World Tour Play-Off events, where he was close to winning both, as the reason behind the switch.

The 5x major champion has used custom TaylorMade RORS Proto blades since 2017. This was based on P730 prototypes with TW2 grooves for spin and a slim topline on mid-irons. Notably, McIlroy secured 18 PGA Tour wins, including his 2025 Masters Grand Slam completion with that iron in his bag. He retained his TaylorMade P760 4-iron while going full P7CB in shorter irons. The blades offered precision but lacked forgiveness on mishits. This led to the switch for improved distance control and spin consistency.

“So I asked the guys at TaylorMade to build me up a set. And I actually went down to Australia with them, and with that firm turf down there, I felt like those irons were going through the turf better than the blades,” McIlroy said.

“And I practised with them at home since. And I’ve got a new golf ball in play this week as well, the new 2026 ball.”

TaylorMade created a custom equipment set for the 29x PGA Tour winner. The P7CB irons provide cavity-back forgiveness, with custom tweaks for McIlroy. They made a P760-style leading edge with reduced offset to prevent digging and Project X 7.0 shafts. TaylorMade emphasized mishit forgiveness on the primary driver, and McIlroy noticed improved performance immediately.

Rory McIlroy has also switched to a new 2026 TaylorMade TP5 golf ball. He praised the ball for its lower launch, higher short-game spin, and performance on 60-70 yard shots during testing. Apart from that, he also added the Qi4D driver (9°/Fujikura Ventus Black 6X) in late 2025. And these changes are showing results according to the Northern Irishman, something which was also evident during his first round at the 2026 Dubai Invitational.

Rory McIlroy’s opening round at the Dubai Invitational

In his 2026 Dubai Invitational opener, Rory McIlroy hit precise approach shots, including a 3, 3, and 11-foot en route to seven birdies. Besides that, he was able to hit the drives with an accuracy of 78.3%, up from 57.1% at the DP World Tour Championship 2025.

Starting on the back nine at 9:30 am GST with Shane Lowry, McIlroy birdied four of his first five holes. He birdied holes 10, 11, 13, and 14. Besides that, he also birdied holes 17 and 18 on the back nine. However, his front nine included only one birdie on hole 1. With two bogeys on holes 3 and 12, he finished the first round at 5 under par 66.

McIlroy’s early returns in Dubai suggest that the changes were driven by precision rather than experimentation. Notably, his new setup is addressing the exact shortcomings he identified late last season.