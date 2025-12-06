Rory McIlroy Suffers ‘Banana Peel’ Blunder as His Australian Open Setbacks Continue

Golf and its weird rules. For a seemingly slow and relaxing game, the sport ends up having several one-of-a-kind moments throughout its season. This time, it’s Rory McIlroy who remains on the receiving end of a weird situation. Competing in the Royal Melbourne for the Crown Australian Open, the European Talisman found himself battling a banana peel in the middle of the course!
As the Northern Irishman prepared for a drive, he saw that his golf ball was tucked behind a bush at the par-4 3rd. Not ready to take a risk, he continued with his drive with the banana peel on the ball. The ball could only advance to 10 meters, resulting in an eventual double bogey for McIlroy.
The infamous banana lie.@CrownResorts | #AusOpenGolf https://t.co/Nm6jCvPJce pic.twitter.com/eNUsWmBYUf
— Australian Open (@AusOpenGolf) December 6, 2025
This is a developing story..
