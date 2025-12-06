brand-logo
Rory McIlroy Suffers ‘Banana Peel’ Blunder as His Australian Open Setbacks Continue

ByNavya Mishra

Dec 5, 2025 | 7:42 PM EST

Golf and its weird rules. For a seemingly slow and relaxing game, the sport ends up having several one-of-a-kind moments throughout its season. This time, it’s Rory McIlroy who remains on the receiving end of a weird situation. Competing in the Royal Melbourne for the Crown Australian Open, the European Talisman found himself battling a banana peel in the middle of the course!

As the Northern Irishman prepared for a drive, he saw that his golf ball was tucked behind a bush at the par-4 3rd. Not ready to take a risk, he continued with his drive with the banana peel on the ball. The ball could only advance to 10 meters, resulting in an eventual double bogey for McIlroy.

This is a developing story..

