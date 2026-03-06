Rory McIlroy Takes a Stand for Scottie Scheffler’s Controversial Golf Stance That Pushed Tom Brady’s Buttons

Scottie Scheffler has been vocal about golf being just a part of his life, not the whole of it, since the 2024 Masters. That bothered Tom Brady when Scheffler doubled down on it the following season. But what about the man competing closest with him for the top spot? Rory McIlroy has his views clear.

In a recent interview with Kevin Van at The Fried Egg, McIlroy was asked what separates Scottie Scheffler from his peers and why the comparisons to Tiger Woods keep coming. His answer cut straight to the point.

“I think he has no ego when he plays golf. Doesn’t really care if he’s the longest, if he’s the straightest, if he’s the best iron player, if he’s the best putter, he just competes, and he gets it done.”

The Northern Irishman also added, “I think that works in his favor and he has people around him that keep him incredibly grounded.”

“He doesn’t have many distractions. He lives a relatively simple life. He has access to everything and everyone in the world if he wants it, but he actively chooses not to go that way.”

McIlroy even admitted some envy, noting that his own curious nature pulls him in multiple directions. Sometimes he looks at Scheffler and wishes he had less going on.

That choice has produced results, though.

In 2024, Scheffler won six PGA Tour events, including the Masters, claimed Olympic gold, and held the world number one ranking for nearly the entire year. As it turns out, a player operating without ego can still pile up trophies.

Back in 2025, during media interactions around the Open Championship at Portrush, Scheffler questioned whether a life built around winning actually brings deep fulfillment, and said he would rather be remembered as a great father than a great golfer.

But Tom Brady pushed back against this in his newsletter.

“Scottie said he’d rather be a better father and husband than a good golfer. And my question is: why are those mutually exclusive?”

Brady argued that full dedication to a career sets an example of discipline for a child, rather than conflicting with parenthood. Brady’s argument was about balance. Scheffler’s was about limits.

PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Scottie Scheffler of the United States looks on at the 18th tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 on February 15, 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA.

Scheffler had already made his position clear before the 2024 Masters.

“If my wife goes into labor, I’m leaving. I don’t care if it’s the Masters. If my golf ever started affecting my home life, that’s going to be the last day that I play out here for a living.”

That family-first commitment showed up again in early 2026.

Scheffler opened his season with a four-shot victory at the AmEx and walked off the course straight to his wife and son, Bennett. Some on-site reports noted that Meredith appeared pregnant, making the moment feel less like a trophy celebration and more like a family one.

McIlroy, reflecting on Scheffler’s Portrush comments, said the feeling resonated personally.

“I understood it. I empathize with it. You get that amazing feeling for a little while, but life goes on, and it goes back to normal.”

McIlroy recalled reaching world number one in February 2012 ahead of schedule, only to wake up the next morning and find nothing had changed. He said the feeling after winning the Masters was the closest parallel.

The difference is that McIlroy had to chase the high before understanding its limits. Scheffler, the man he is still chasing on the leaderboard, never needed the lesson in the first place.

Interestingly, both golfers have echoed the same sentiment once again on the latest Ryder Cup captaincy decision.

McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler aligned in their assessment of Luke Donald’s captaincy

Luke Donald’s reappointment as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for Adare Manor 2027 drew immediate praise from both McIlroy and Scheffler.

McIlroy called it a massive advantage for Europe, while Scheffler admitted that if he were on the European side, he would have done the same thing.

For McIlroy, Donald’s return is about continuity.

Europe won in Rome and New York under Donald, and McIlroy was central to both victories. Having the same captain, the same structure, and largely the same core group heading into Ireland gives Europe something the Americans are still figuring out, with Tiger Woods yet to commit to the captaincy role.

Scottie Scheffler, who has lost two of his three Ryder Cup appearances, was straightforward about Donald’s credentials.

The results speak for themselves, and Scheffler acknowledged that whoever builds the best team environment usually wins.

What makes this noteworthy in the broader conversation is simple. McIlroy and Scheffler are ranked one and two in the world and are routinely framed as rivals. Yet, they keep agreeing on what matters outside the rope.