Rory McIlroy Takes a U-Turn on Keegan Bradley’s Uncertain Ryder Cup Decision

It’s nothing new for golf fans that Keegan Bradley was named Ryder Cup captain; it’s been known for almost a year now. But what’s keeping the topic still alive is the growing debate around his decision to take on the role of playing captain. The golf world is full of opinions every day, someone’s weighing in on whether Keegan should or shouldn’t tee it up himself, and some support the move, others raise doubts. This time, a supporter has stepped into the spotlight, and it’s someone who usually stays out of the media.

“Hopefully it is impossible,” Rory McIlroy said when asked after his first round at the Scottish Open. Last year, he didn’t support Bradley’s decision. But in a surprising change of heart, McIlroy now supports Bradley’s controversial dual role

“He’s had a great year. He had the win at the Travelers. He had the win at the Travelers,” said McIlroy. Keegan Bradley has quietly had a standout year on tour, with four top-10 finishes and a big win to his name. He placed T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T7 at the Memorial Tournament, and T8 at the PGA Championship, just missing out at a major. On top of that, he grabbed a statement win at the Travelers Championship, proving he’s still got plenty of game heading into the Ryder Cup spotlight.

“Obviously, I’m not in those conversations, and from an outside perspective, it’s going to be interesting to see what the U.S. Team does with that,” Rory said. Here, Rory is clearly pointing out that he’s not involved in the internal talks because he plays for Team Europe. And Europe has been the dominant side in recent years, winning four of the last six Ryder Cups, making his outside perspective a sharp one, shaped by Europe’s recent dominance. But even not on the same team, he still went on and supported Bradley’s bold move.

“I definitely think the U.S. Team is better with Keegan playing than not playing…he’s one of the best 12 American players right now.” At a time when many are questioning whether Bradley should try to do both jobs, Rory is backing him not just as a leader but as a top-performing player. By calling him one of the best 12, Rory is essentially saying Keegan belongs in that lineup, regardless of his captaincy. Although not unusual, it is rare to see a Ryder Cup rival endorse a U.S. player so openly, especially when the topic is controversial. What makes Rory’s support for Keegan controversial and risky is that many other top players have spoken out against Bradley’s decision and criticized him.

One key example here is Xander Schauffele, who has raised concerns about the heavy responsibilities of being a playing captain. He cautions that the dual role won’t be easy, stating, “They are big shoes to fill and to do it all alone would be really difficult, even if he wasn’t playing.” Schauffele suggests that a co-captaincy might be necessary to help balance the leadership load with playing duties, though he ultimately trusts Bradley not to make a decision he’ll regret. Another Opponent is Ben Crenshaw, a former U.S. Ryder Cup captain himself.

Ben Crenshaw isn’t opposing Keegan Bradley’s decision, but like Xander Schauffele, he brings a voice of caution grounded in experience. He said, “I know that many nights he puts his head on the pillow and goes, ‘How am I going to pair these guys?’” It’s not criticism, it’s realism. Much like Schauffele, who raised concerns about the demands of a dual role, Crenshaw is simply pointing out that being a playing captain comes with layers of responsibility that most don’t see.

But just like Rory, other big players have stood alongside Bradley in his decision.

Other top players have also supported Bradley’s decision to be a playing captain

Respected voices like Brandt Snedeker and Jordan Spieth have stepped up to show their support.

Snedeker, who’s set to captain the U.S. team at the 2026 Presidents Cup, knows exactly what it takes to lead in a team setting. He’s seen what Bradley brings up close and didn’t hesitate to speak up. “Everybody on this team wants Keegan to be on the team… his fire, his passion… we all want to see Keegan play great golf this year,” he said. For Snedeker, it’s not just about scores or stats. It’s about the kind of energy and fight that lifts a team when it counts most, and he sees that in Bradley.

Jordan Spieth is on the same page. When asked about Bradley, he kept it short: “I think he deserves it right now.” Spieth didn’t need to dress it up. Keegan has been playing some of the best golf of his career this season. He wasn’t picked or favored. He earned the captaincy spot after, of course, Tiger Woods declined the opportunity. Snedeker also made an important point about what matters most in a team event like the Ryder Cup. He said if Bradley is playing well enough to be considered one of the top 12 American players, then he absolutely should be on the team.

With the debate still alive and opinions split, all eyes now turn to Bradley not just to lead, but to prove he truly belongs inside the ropes.