Rory McIlroy Tipped to Open PGA Tour Return Door for Bryson DeChambeau With Rivalry at Stake

Bryson DeChambeau told Indian podcast host Raj Shamani earlier this month that LIV 2.0 was going to be “done right.” Just days later, LIV announced plans to wind down its operations. So far, DeChambeau has confirmed only one event for December, the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa. Rory McIlroy, his longtime rival, was asked about his future in Dubai on Tuesday.

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“I’m not in his shoes, nor would I ever want to be,” McIlroy said.

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He added that DeChambeau appears to have very few options if he wants to keep playing competitive golf. All former LIV golfers face a 12-month suspension from their final LIV appearance. DeChambeau’s last LIV start was in Indianapolis in late August, so a PGA Tour return can come no earlier than late August 2027.

“…Bryson was a huge part of Liv 2.0’s going or not going. So him deciding not to, you know, throw his hat in the ring for this, you know, sort of 2.0 version of Liv might have been the death nail. I’m sort of, that’s what I’m hearing at least. And I know he was he’s very passionate about team golf. He’s obviously developed this incredible sort of second career as a YouTuber. People also, I think, don’t realize how big of a business that he’s grown as well.” The hosts of the Vanity Index Podcast said.

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The more urgent clock is in Europe. By winning the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, Bryson DeChambeau earned a five-year DP World Tour exemption, but he lost a year off the end of it for each season he didn’t take up membership. That cost him 2028 and 2029. The 2027 season is his last chance to use it.

DeChambeau has until November 16 to accept DP World Tour membership. His representatives were told full playing privileges for 2027 are available if he applies. If he misses it, he would have to rely on sponsor invitations, as he has for the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

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DeChambeau would not be the only name arriving. The DP World Tour expects Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Sergio Garcia to play regularly after leaving LIV. He has never held membership, though he won the 2019 Dubai Desert Classic as a non-member.

The tour has also set terms. CEO Guy Kinnings has said players unwilling to follow the tour’s rules “should not be seeking to join our tour.” DeChambeau’s statement on Sunday defended his decision to join LIV, and he said he was excited to return to South Africa.

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Although DeChambeau supported the idea of LIV 2.0, he never made a formal commitment to join the new league. Sports Business Journal reported that Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann had also not committed. The hosts of the Vanity Index Podcast suggested that DeChambeau’s decision may have hurt LIV’s chances of moving forward.

However, reports do not blame Bryson DeChambeau alone. ESPN reported that around 30 players had committed to the new league, while another 10 were still considering it. BC Partners eventually pulled out after talks with players took longer than expected. DeChambeau’s absence was just one of several issues.

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The DP World Tour could give DeChambeau a way to stay competitive while he waits for a possible PGA Tour return. Former European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believes he needs regular competition against the best players if he wants to keep winning majors. Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, McGinley warned that staying away from the traditional tours for too long could hurt DeChambeau’s chances of competing at the highest level.

DeChambeau could focus more on YouTube golf, but McGinley does not believe that would be enough to prepare him for major championships. He argued that competing in regular PGA Tour and DP World Tour events helps players build the form needed to challenge the world’s best.

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DeChambeau’s next decision could shape his next step in professional golf.