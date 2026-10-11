Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood & Co. Deliver a Star-Studded Field PGA Tour Fans Are Missing Out On

The PGA Tour is taking a week off following its Japan stop, leaving fans without a tournament to watch from October 12–18. However, fans in the U.S. will be missing out on a compelling alternative: the DP World India Championship, headlined by Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and several other big names. Despite being available on Golf Channel, the DP World Tour event has historically struggled to capture a significant American audience.

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With names such as Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Thomas missing, the tournament may not generate as much interest among American golf fans. The significant time-zone difference between India and the United States only adds to the challenge. When the action gets underway in India at 5:30 a.m. IST, it will be 8 p.m. ET in the United States the previous day.

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That means American fans hoping to catch the tournament live will have to stay up late or sacrifice some sleep to follow the action. Still, with a $4 million total purse on the line, the event might just be worth pulling an all-nighter for. But what makes it so compelling?

The event is set to feature the likes of World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, eight-time DP World Tour champion Tommy Fleetwood, 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose, and many more. Beyond that, 2026 Open Champion Ryan Fox is also set to tee it up at the event. The field further features Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Ryder Cup stars Viktor Hovland and Min Woo Lee, and European captain Luke Donald, among others.

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That gives American fans plenty of international talent to watch, while also offering them a chance to root for their compatriots as they take on players from around the world. At least eight American players are in the field, including Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, and others. Adding to the excitement, the tournament falls within the crucial ‘Back 9’ stretch of the Race to Dubai.

It is the eighth of nine events leading into the DP World Tour Play-Offs and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. With the season drawing to a close, every point and position matters for players chasing the season-long title and lucrative year-end bonuses, raising the stakes considerably. The course itself offers another reason to tune in.

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Its tight, tree-lined layout rewards precision and strategic thinking over sheer power, promising a compelling test for the field. The inaugural edition, which Fleetwood won, last year attracted large, enthusiastic crowds and earned positive reviews from players. McIlroy especially enjoyed the hospitality.

“It’s great to be here. India is a country that I’ve wanted to travel to for a long time. It’s a very vibrant place. The welcome has been incredible, and everyone that I’ve met has been wonderful and welcoming and hospitable and gentle. … Golf has become quite a big sport in this country, but hopefully I can help it become even bigger,” McIlroy said.

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The DP World India Championship is hitting the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi, India, on October 15.

That said, there could be an additional complication away from the course. Protests are taking place in New Delhi at the time of writing, and it remains to be seen whether they will continue when the tournament gets underway. If they do, potential travel disruptions could create another hurdle for players, officials, and spectators heading to the event.