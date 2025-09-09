Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood’s Sweet BMW PGA Moment Ignites Team USA Comparisons From Fans

With the start of the Ryder Cup inching closer, Team US and Team Europe continue to draw attention and spark debates. Notorious for being individualistic and money-oriented, the American roster has faced a lot of backlash. This is a stark contrast to their European counterparts, where Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood were recently captured engaging in a heartfelt moment.

In an IG reel shared by the DP World Tour and Ryder Cup Europe ahead of the BMW PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood can be seen embracing each other in a warm hug. In the clip, McIlroy seems to be going somewhere else before he spots Fleetwood and immediately comes over to meet his Ryder Cup teammate.

McIlroy brings experience and strong performance off the tee. Paired with Fleetwood’s controlled approach and excellent short game, the duo thrives on and off the course. Bringing the same mental toughness, they have seen the worst moments in golf and have come back stronger. This showed up when McIlroy bridged his winless streak since Augusta in the Irish Open last week. Fleetwood’s maiden PGA Tour title also reflects the same determination as he kept grinding for the trophy despite the odds being stacked against him.

However, McIlroy and Fleetwood aren’t the only duo that Team Europe boasts. Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton, paired together in the 2023 Ryder Cup in a fourball match, carded a dominating 4&3 victory against Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns. This win set a strong tone for Team Europe on the opening day. Their aggressive, high-risk, high-reward playing styles put pressure on the opponents right away. Moreover, off the course, the duo continues to share this playful dynamic. “The team was sharing a house that week, so me and Tyrrell watched it together.” Rahm shared, reflecting their friendship beyond the greens.

Moreover, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka shared a formidable bond, completing Lowry’s steady style with Straka’s powerful game. The duo were paired together in the last edition of the Ryder Cup in 2023. Keeping a constant lead, Lowry and Straka defeated Team US’s Rickie Fowler & Colin Morikawa in a decisive 2&1. Beyond these pairs, Team Europe takes pride in countless such bonds. No wonder Luke Donald’s squad keeps dominating the greens. In fact, Team Europe won 10 of the last 14 editions.

This stat shows their strategic superpower, charged with duos that click instantly. In comparison, Team USA has always found itself in feuds and player controversies. The 2018 Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth controversy was a mess, turning into a heartbreaking loss for the Americans. Repeating history in 2021, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka found themself in a similar fiasco. Even though the US squad was able to squash the row and secure a win that year, the patterns keep emerging in the team.

However, with Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood’s warm moment going viral, fans wasted no time in sharing their reactions.

Fans draw bold Ryder Cup comparisons following McIlroy-Fleetwood interaction

The fans took notice of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood’s interaction on the course and didn’t let it slip away. The hug was an instant catalyst for establishing Team Europe’s collective spirit, with one fan chiming in: “And that why we win the Ryder cup, we are a team.” Another fan quipped, “Team Europe let’s go!! 🔥🔥 😃👍🏻” These comments highlight the camaraderie of not just the players but also the fans.

via Reuters Golf – The 2023 Ryder Cup – Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy – September 29, 2023 Team Europe’s Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood celebrate on the 17th green after winning their match during the Foursomes REUTERS/Phil Noble

One fan instantly added to the team’s vision, praising the duo for the alternate shots of the Ryder Cup. They commented, “Pair them up the whole time they are going 4-0.” While another quickly added to the significance of their meet: “Yeah, because Rory didn’t stay around to congratulate him.” Even the American fans couldn’t help but melt away in the warmth of the moment. They added, “Loves those guys, wish they were on team usa😢.”

However, one fan summed it up the best, throwing light on Team Europe’s upper hand against America: “This m, this right here! Not just Team Europe’s form but the love and respect these professionals have for each other! Its not about the money or the fame, Team Europe has distilled the passion to win this year’s Ryder Cup! ❤️🔥”

From these reactions, it is evident that no one does it better than Europe when it comes to national pride. While the Bethpage buddies shared a wholesome moment of their own, the fans celebrated their team despite whatever might come next.