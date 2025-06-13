Rory McIlroy Under Fire After Repeating Controversial Move On Day One of U.S. Open

We are witnessing the third men’s major, with Rory McIlroy back at Oakmont. If you guessed we’re discussing his poor performance, you’re partially right. Aside from his shocking opening round (+4), McIlroy has repeated his controversial 2025 PGA Championship move. Remember when he refused to speak to the media for all four rounds at Quail Hollow? He later justified it before the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, saying he was upset about news leaking that his driver was declared nonconforming by the USGA during an already “weird week.” He may not be dealing with that particular issue anymore, but he has pulled that move again.

Is it because of his poor performance during the opening round at Oakmont? It could be. Rory McIlroy started strong on Thursday, making the turn at 2 under without a bogey over his first nine holes. However, his round took a turn on No. 1, where he made his first bogey. McIlroy struggled in the final six holes, finishing with a 4-over 74, which marks his highest opening-round score in the U.S. Open since a first-round 80 in 2018. And now the consequence sits in everyone’s face.

Having recorded scores of 71 or higher in five consecutive rounds since the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy refused to talk to the media after the opening round. Of course, the stats aren’t working in his favor either. McIlroy’s opening round featured seven of 14 fairways hit, 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and 34 putts. He led the tournament in driving distance at 331.5 yards but ranked outside the top 100 in putting. However, the media snub at the U.S. Open isn’t new.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time McIlroy snubbed the media during the U.S. Open. Following his mistakes at the 2024 US Open, Rory McIlroy declined to speak to the media. His quest for another elusive major championship ended in disappointment when he blew a one-stroke lead, allowing Bryson DeChambeau to capture his second U.S. Open title. McIlroy felt stunned by his putting errors, missing two putts from inside four feet that could have clinched a historic victory. Given a repeat of this behavior, fans are not impressed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Golf fans are not impressed with this worrying Rory McIlroy habit

One fan said, “Give brief statement and then 2-3 questions. 5 minutes tops.” Snubbing the media doesn’t make sense, as the questions after a round usually focus on performance. McIlroy, one of golf’s biggest stars, would have faced only simple inquiries about the course, his round, and adjustments for day two, taking maybe five minutes. This behavior feels out of character for him and is concerning as it becomes more common.

One fan said, “I’m a Rory fan, but this is getting old,” while TWLEGION said, “again 😶.” Unfortunately, for Rory McIlroy, snubbing the media is a pretty old habit. In the 2023 US Open, Rory McIlroy snubbed the media after both his opening and second rounds. He delivered impressive scores of 65 and 67 at the Los Angeles Country Club. He eventually registered another runner-up finish at the U.S. Open.

One fan called this Rory McIlroy habit “Childish behavior.” Rory McIlroy’s habit of snubbing the media sounds more jarring when you consider how Bryson DeChambeau engaged with the press despite a poor opening round. DeChambeau, McIlroy’s adversary at Pinehurst No. 2 during the 2024 U.S. Open, finished only one stroke better than McIlroy.

Lastly, a fan said, “Dude gonna blame the wind or say his shoelace was tight… Tiger would never. 🐅⛳.” Despite missing the cut at the 2024 US Open, Tiger Woods took the time to talk to the media after his rounds. After a one-over-par first round at Valhalla, he needed a low score on the second day to make the cut, but a difficult stretch of triple bogey-bogey-triple bogey early on Friday led to his elimination.

Reflecting on his week, Woods stated after the Friday round, “It was a great week being here at Valhalla, and unfortunately my scores did not indicate how the people treated me and how great a week I had. Unfortunately, I hit too many shots.” What do you think of this Rory McIlroy behavior now?