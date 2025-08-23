Rory McIlroy Under Fire for Not Helping Cameraman After Nasty Fall During TOUR Championship Round

The drama is unfolding at the 2025 TOUR Championship at East Lake, where the competing pros are locked in a fierce battle. Rory McIlroy is one of the players cranking up the tension. Heading into Saturday’s third round, he’s tied for seventh, six strokes behind the leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley. The stakes are high for the Irishman, and he’s got a lot on his plate.

During Saturday’s round at the TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy was talking with his team when a crew member filming him while walking backwards tripped and fell. McIlroy noticed and extended his hand to help him. But when one of his team members helped the crew guy up, McIlroy took his hand back and walked off, still chatting with his teammate.

His behavior, however, did not sit well with the fans. “Imagine being so locked in you can’t spare a hand for the guy who just ate grass filming you. Ice cold from Rory 😅,” said one fan. But there were other fans as well, who took a more critical stance on McIlroy’s “lack” of concern. Highlighting the same, one fan commented, “Rory didn’t seem to concerned,” while another wrote, “Being around Rory will do that.”

This is a developing story…