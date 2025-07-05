Rory McIlroy Unlikely to Surpass Late Legend Jon Rahm & More Hero-Worship, Claims Golf Analyst

Golf fans and media outlets can’t stop gushing about Rory McIlroy being Europe’s greatest golfer ever. We mean, who could blame them? The Northern Irishman just completed the career Grand Slam at Augusta National after an 11-year drought that had everyone wondering if it would ever happen. Plus, he received the prestigious 2024 Seve Ballesteros Award from Javier Ballesteros himself, adding another honor to his already impressive resume. But here’s where things get interesting—a respected golf historian just threw some serious cold water on all that celebration.

Michael Arkush, author of “The Golf 100: A Spirited Ranking of the Greatest Players of All Time,” recently shared his frank assessment on the 5 Clubs podcast. The New York Times bestselling author places McIlroy at 25th in his comprehensive rankings. Meanwhile, he ranks the legendary Seve Ballesteros significantly higher at 17th position.

“He’s in front of Faldo. He’s not in front of Seve,” Arkush explained during the podcast discussion. The golf historian acknowledged McIlroy’s recent achievements. Nevertheless, he expressed skepticism about the 35-year-old’s chances of reaching the top 10.

Arkush’s ranking system emphasizes major championships above all other achievements. His methodology rewards players who consistently perform on golf’s biggest stages. The system allocates 2,000 points for major victories and additional points for top-five finishes. Consequently, McIlroy‘s five major victories place him behind several European legends in the all-time hierarchy.

“What would he have to do to enter the top 10? Still quite a bit,” Arkush stated bluntly. “I’m not sure he’s going to get there.” The assessment comes despite McIlroy’s rather remarkable 2025 season. Rory’s year started on a very high note, with 2 wins on the Tour, even before the Masters. After Augusta, it all started going downhill, as he struggled to find motivation to even compete at his best potential. Furthermore, it challenges the narrative that his Masters victory automatically elevates him among golf’s immortals. Even with Javier Ballesteros calling him “one of the best players of all time in global golf” during recent award ceremonies, Arkush remains unconvinced.

Seve Ballesteros achieved legendary status through five major championships and an unprecedented influence in Europe. The Spaniard won three Open Championships and two Masters titles between 1979 and 1988. Additionally, he revolutionized European golf and became a Ryder Cup icon with an incredible 22.5 points from 37 matches. His flamboyant style and clutch performances earned him recognition as one of golf’s most influential figures. Ballesteros accumulated over 90 international tournament victories throughout his career. Modern Spanish stars, such as Jon Rahm, have frequently cited Ballesteros as their inspiration, with Rahm famously dedicating his 2023 Masters victory to the late legend. Interestingly, Rahm’s win coincided with the legend’s 66th birthday anniversary.

Arkush’s rankings reflect this broader impact beyond pure statistics. He considers tournament victories, longevity, and cultural significance in his assessments. The methodology also evaluates each player’s influence on golf development worldwide. Therefore, Ballesteros’ transformative effect on European golf keeps him ahead of McIlroy despite similar major championship totals.

The Championship mountain Rory McIlroy must climb

McIlroy faces substantial challenges in his quest for top-10 recognition. Current golf analysts suggest he ranks around 11th among all-time greats. However, players ahead of him achieved sustained excellence over longer periods. The current world number two must bridge significant accomplishment gaps.

Tom Watson holds eight major titles and three Player of the Year honors. Phil Mickelson captured six majors and maintained elite status for decades. These achievements create significant gaps that McIlroy must overcome through additional major victories. Moreover, both players demonstrated remarkable longevity at the highest level of golf.

The path forward requires more than just tournament wins. McIlroy needs signature moments that define careers and inspire generations. Additionally, he must maintain his current level while aging gracefully through his late thirties. His impressive 2025 campaign includes victories at Pebble Beach, The Players Championship, and Augusta National.

Recent performances suggest this remains possible. McIlroy has won three times in 2025 and reached his career Grand Slam. His driving distance and iron precision remain elite weapons. Moreover, his Masters breakthrough demonstrated remarkable mental fortitude under extreme pressure. He currently leads several key statistical categories on the Tour.

The upcoming major championship offers an immediate opportunity for advancement. The Open Championship at Royal Portrush represents McIlroy’s next chance to add to his major tally. Playing on home soil in Northern Ireland should provide extra motivation for the Belfast native. The venue holds special significance as McIlroy once shot a course record 61 there as a teenager, although he struggled during the 2019 edition when the pressure of expectations proved overwhelming.

Arkush’s assessment provides a sobering perspective on McIlroy’s historical standing. While fans celebrate his recent achievements, objective analysis reveals the significant work remaining. The debate over Europe’s most outstanding golf player continues. Nevertheless, McIlroy’s championship window remains wide open for further legacy building.