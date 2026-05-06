Rory McIlroy Uses Tiger Woods Example to Justify Controversial Decision After Heavy Backlash

Most players spend weeks after a Masters win riding on goodwill. Rory McIlroy spent his time skipping two consecutive Signature Events, including a debut tournament. On Wednesday, he arrived at Quail Hollow with criticism following him. And he had one name ready: Tiger Woods.

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“That’s what Tiger used to do. He picked and chose what events he wanted to play, where he felt like he had the best cadence to his schedule, and he had the best chance to win. I think what Scottie and I are doing at the moment is no different,” Rory McIlroy said as he is all set to play at the Truist Championship in 2026.

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The Tiger Woods comparison isn’t just words in the air, though. Woods skipped the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational the same year, prioritizing major preparation over appearance fees. McIlroy won the Masters after having skipped weeks of competitive golf beforehand. The results validate the logic.

The comparison carries more weight given who is making it. The two share a genuine friendship built over two decades. Woods and McIlroy co-founded TMRW Sports together and launched the TGL league. When Rory McIlroy won his career Grand Slam at The Masters in 2025, the 50-year-old was among the first to reach out, sending a five-word text: “Welcome to the club, kid.”

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This is not the 37-year-old casually bringing up his name. He is drawing on a relationship where Woods has actively shaped how he thinks about the game.

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Well, Scheffler is doing exactly the same thing this week. The world No. 1 has skipped the Truist Championship to prepare for the PGA Championship at Aronimink, which begins May 11, and has never played this event. And his reasoning was simple: “I typically don’t love playing the week before a major. When I show up at a tournament, I want to give it my best.”

Rory McIlroy reinforced the point. The green jacket holder said, “My argument is it would be great to get everyone playing every single week, but I just don’t think that’s possible. The value is the platform, and if we can put across the best possible product, even if that means guys missing events here and there, I think that’s the best way forward.”

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Interestingly, not only have these two skipped events. Lowry, who has already played 12 times this season, has also chosen to skip events. The pattern is clear: the closer any major event gets, the more the signature events start losing their biggest names.

That argument creates a real tension for a Tour that built its signature event model around guaranteed star power. There are nine events, with increased purse money and 700 FedExCup points to be won at tournaments such as the RBC Heritage, Cadillac Championship, Truist Championship, Memorial Tournament, and Travelers Championship. That’s the product. When the two best players in the world miss the same event in the same week, the model is more of a suggestion than a structure.

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This backlash has a certain bite to it. McIlroy also earned his name by demanding more commitment from PGA Tour players during the LIV Golf debate. Fans had the ammunition to throw that argument right back at him after he missed two straight signature events, including the debut of the Cadillac Championship at Trump Doral.

Amid all the backlash for skipping the other events, McIlroy arrives at Quail Hollow as the tournament favorite. He is a four-time champion at this course and fresh off winning the Masters 2026. He now has his eye set on a fifth title.

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Rory McIlroy’s focus has only intensified

McIlroy arrives at Quail Hollow not just as a two-time defending Masters champion but as someone visibly hungry for more. Before the tournament, he made his intention clear: “I feel like if anything, I’m more motivated after what happened at Augusta this year than I’ve ever been.”

The distinction he draws between his 2025 and 2026 Masters wins tells you everything. Last year was “life-changing,” the career Grand Slam finally completed after seventeen years. This year was “validation for all the work.” One was relief. The other was confirmation. Only one of those mindsets produces a dominant summer.

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The three weeks between Augusta and Quail Hollow weren’t wasted, though. Rory McIlroy had 10 days off before getting back to the range to work on feel with coach Harry, with no technology. He identified the very adjustment that had gotten him through Augusta’s back nine. That is not a player resting on his laurels.

He comes to Quail Hollow with four wins there, including a course-record 62 on his debut in 2010. Firm fairways, short rough, pure execution required. With Scheffler out and the PGA Championship at Aronimink just two weeks away, McIlroy has quietly built his entire schedule around this stretch.