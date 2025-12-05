Rory McIlroy vs Seve Ballesteros Debate Intensifies as Golf Legend Delivers Clear Verdict

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Rory McIlroy has surely become one of the greatest golfers to have emerged from Europe. And perhaps the only player who could give him stiff competition in this regard is the late Seve Ballesteros. However, a recent development has led many to believe that McIlroy has surpassed the Spaniard’s greatness. And the eight-time European Tour Order of Merit title holder agrees.

On December 4, in a chat with golf journalist Alex Perry, Colin Montgomerie shared his views on McIlroy. “I would put my head on the block here and say that Rory is the best European player ever now. He’s achieved what no European player has achieved in the past, in winning the Grand Slam,” Montgomerie said.

Initially, though, Montgomerie mentioned that “it’s a very difficult thing to equate” as the two players featured in different generations. He also compared McIlroy and Ballesteros to Nick Faldo and made a unique assessment. “Faldo has six majors, and Rory and Seve have five,” he confirms. “Now, does that mean Faldo is better than Rory? No,” he said.

Montgomerie acknowledged the fact that McIlroy has tasted success on all surfaces, which is why he held him in a higher regard than most. “I would say now that Rory has won on all four surfaces. You’d have to put him ahead of Faldo and say that Rory is the best European player ever to play,” he told Perry.

Notably, McIlroy recently clinched the season-ending Race to Dubai title for the seventh time, going past Ballesteros, who won it on six occasions. This win has been a catalyst for McIlroy’s standing as the greatest European to have graced the greens. Additionally, he completed the Career Grand Slam when he clinched the 2025 Masters. Previously, the Northern-Irishman had won the U.S. Open in 2011, the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, and the Open Championship in 2014.

Interestingly, however, the man who holds the record for the most Race to Dubai titles is none other than Colin Montgomerie. McIlroy and Montgomerie share a relationship built on mutual respect and love for the sport. They have been effusive in praise of each other in the public domain, with McIlroy recently saying, “You know people can have a good year run or a good two-year run, but to sustain that for 7 years straight, to win eight Order of Merits, it probably doesn’t get talked about much.” Montgomerie reciprocated by saying that it was an honor for him to captain McIlroy as a youngster. “What a talent he has, and I’m sure, in the years to come, he’ll break my record,” he said.

Colin Montgomerie comments on where Rory McIlroy can improve

While he declared that he considers Rory McIlroy to be the greatest European golfer, Colin Montgomerie maintained that Seve Ballesteros is still ahead when it comes to the Ryder Cup and the energy he had while representing the “team.”

“Seve, I think, is still number one in Ryder Cup terms, as the passion of the European team. Rory is getting there, but Seve is still number one within the European team room,” he said. Notably, Ballesteros helped the European side emerge victorious on five occasions as far as the Ryder Cup is concerned. McIlroy, on the other hand, has been a part of 6 winning campaigns, including this year’s edition.

Ballesteros was the captain of the triumphant European side back in 1997. McIlroy, on his part, has publicly stated that he would only be interested in the captaincy once his playing days are over.