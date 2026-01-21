Rory McIlroy Warns Jon Rahm of Serious Consequences as $3M DP World Tour Fine Dispute Drags on

After being one of the biggest vocal critics of LIV Golf in 2022-2023, Rory McIlroy became a little lenient. He said that Brooks Koepka should be allowed to rejoin the PGA Tour without harsh punishments. Yet his views of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton opposing the DP World Tour’s fines are completely different. Instead of being lenient, the Northern Irishman calls the fellow Ryder Cup teammates to pay their fines.

“Yeah, absolutely. Main thing is — look, this is my opinion. We went really hard on the Americans about being paid to play the Ryder Cup, and we also said that we would pay to play in Ryder Cups. There’s two guys that can prove it. Great. I think that’s — yeah,” Rory McIlroy said when asked if he thinks Rahm and Hatton should pay the fines to retain their Ryder Cup eligibility.

“Look, I think any organization or any members’ organization like this has a right to uphold its rules and regulations. And what the DP World Tour are doing is upholding their rules and regulations, and we, as members, sign a document at the start of every year, which has you agree to these rules and regulations, and the people that made the option to go to LIV knew what they were. So I don’t see what’s wrong with that, I guess, is my opinion.”

The Spaniard denied paying $3 million in fines accumulated over the past two years. On a Subpar Podcast, Rahm admitted he does not fully understand the legal back-and-forth but doubts the fines will “magically disappear,” expecting them instead to “slowly go away.” He and Hatton have both appealed the fines. This paused their membership cancellation, keeping them eligible to play in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Many others, especially LIV golfers, have commented on the tour’s fines. From Thomas Detry questioning the “inconsistency” to Adrian Meronk calling it “absurd,” many question why Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton can still play on the DP World Tour and the Ryder Cup while they have to pay the fines to do the same. These accusations have put pressure on the European organization’s board to find a solution soon.

Once the DP World Tour makes the decision, Jon Rahm would either have to pay the fines or give up 2027 Ryder Cup eligibility. Rory McIlroy believes that since both Rahm and Hatton can afford the fines, they should pay them because the DP World Tour is right on their part. Just like the PGA Tour imposed a one-year ban on golfers switching to LIV Golf, the DP World Tour also has the right to impose any punishment it deems fit.

The LIV Golf CEO is trying to soften the stance on fines and sanctions and create a middle ground.

LIV Golf aims to have the DP World Tour roll back fines

Until 2025, LIV Golf was paying the fines LIV golfers were facing from the DP World Tour. The Saudi-backed league has now decided to stop doing that from 2026. However, CEO Scott O’Neil has signaled a push to resolve Jon Rahm’s standoff with the DP World Tour.

In a January 10, 2026, update relayed by Tee Times on X, O’Neil said LIV hopes to finalize OWGR points this month and persuade the DP World Tour to roll back fines levied on LIV players, including the Spaniard. This suggests that the league wants a structural resolution to sanctions.

LIV is trying to solve the dispute with the DP World Tour in tandem with its OWGR push. Amid all these efforts, Jon Rahm’s case could be a test bed for a broader settlement affecting multiple players. For now, the DP World Tour has held firm publicly,. It insists that there will be no casual amnesty on outstanding fines despite LIV’s behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

As arbitration continues, the outcome could shape future Ryder Cup selections. For now, McIlroy’s comments have added fresh intensity to a dispute that shows no sign of fading.