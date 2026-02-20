Rory McIlroy WITB 2026 Feb: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at Genesis Invitational Explored

Rory McIlroy comes to the Genesis Invitational as one of the favorites. After a breakthrough 2025 season, expectations for him are high. After the first round, he sits tied in second position after carding 5 under. To tackle the tough greens of Riviera in the upcoming rounds, McIlroy’s equipment will play an equally important role as his skill.

For the driver, the Northern Irish golfer relies on the TaylorMade Qi4D (9° set to 7.5°). At Riviera, where the angle into elevated greens is determined by where you land off the tee, this driver delivers maximum distance. And the Ventus Black 6X shaft keeps the clubhead stable through impact, reducing face twist at speeds over 120 mph, tightening dispersion, and ensuring reliable center-face contact.

Next, for 3-Wood, he uses TaylorMade Qi4D (15°). When McIlroy steps back from the driver, this club finds the fairway without surrendering distance. Its mid-launch, low-spin profile lets him shape tee shots that hold the short grass while staying aggressive enough to create scoring opportunities. The Ventus Black 8X shaft adds stability through aggressive transitions, keeping launch consistent at full speed.

For 5-Wood, McIlroy’s preference is TaylorMade Qi4D (18°). This club fills a critical long-approach gap. The 5-wood’s higher peak height lands softly on Riviera’s firm greens from beyond 220 yards, particularly useful on elevated par-3s and par-5 second shots where descent angle determines how close you finish. The Ventus Black 9X shaft makes ball strikes predictable from both the fairway and the light rough.

Featuring a solid steel head with angled grooves, irons provide the necessary spin to stop the ball on the green. For the precise approach shot, Rory McIlroy relies on the 4-iron: TaylorMade P760. This long iron’s compact shape and modest forgiveness make it ideal for controlled stingers and trajectory manipulation when Riviera’s wind and firmness demand a lower flight window. The Project X 7.0 shaft keeps launch flat and spin under control, so small misses don’t cost distance.

Next, for 5–9 irons, he uses TaylorMade RORS Proto. These cavity backs allow McIlroy to shape fades, draws, and trajectory windows into tight Riviera pin locations. The reduced offset and custom leading edge built specifically for Rory McIlroy give blade-like feedback while adding forgiveness on mis-hits that previously cost him 10–15 yards. The Project X 7.0 shafts prevent ballooning in coastal conditions and maintain accurate gapping.

Rory McIlroy continues to use TaylorMade for his short game

For getting out of the rough, he uses TaylorMade MG4 (46°, 50°, 54°, 60° bent to 61°) wedges. The 46° and 50° handle approach yardages with consistent spin. The 54° covers bunkers and rough. The lob wedge, bent to 61°, adds height on shots into Riviera’s hard Poa surfaces, which are important because kikuyu rough grabs the hosel and shuts the face at impact; the extra degree helps fight that. Project X 6.5 wedge shafts give precise spin separation on partial swings.

To finally get his ball in the hole, the Masters winner uses TaylorMade Spider Tour X. The putter’s high MOI keeps the face from rotating through impact, improving start line accuracy on Riviera’s subtly sloped Poa greens. The SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour grip promotes a square, repeatable hand position under pressure.

For the golf ball, McIlroy’s choice is TaylorMade TP5.

The equipment shift that changes everything

Rory McIlroy began 2026 without blade irons for the first time in his professional career. He has only used muscle-backs since his first tournament, the 2007 Betfred British Masters, where he used Titleist 660 blades.

This changed when he saw something that worried him late in 2025. 5-irons that were slightly off and were dropping 5 to 7 yards short. The 36-year-old flew to Australia with TaylorMade, tried out the P7CB cavity-backs on hard ground, and liked how they moved through the ground better than blades. He played with a partial set at the Crown Australian Open. He liked it and used it at the Dubai Invitational in 2026, shooting a 66 in the first round.

TaylorMade didn’t give him clubs that were already made. The P7CBs were made just for him. They had a leading edge that was the same as his P760 long irons, so the transition felt smooth.

Will this equipment help him win at Riviera? It remains to be seen.